Bob Ross was best known for creating and hosting a show called The Joy of Painting, in which he taught viewers how to paint serene landscapes using a wet-on-wet technique. People could view his show and follow along while they painted themselves, or listen to his soothing voice and watch the artwork come together. His show aired on PBS from 1983 to 1994, and he passed away in 1995 at the age of 52 due to complications from lymphoma.

Fast forward 28 years, and Topps and the Bob Ross Estate came together to create something unique and original. The collaboration between Bob Ross-style artwork and retired and current baseball players is creating baseball cards. The Hobby has reacted strongly to the product. Here are some of the top sales from the biggest cards from the Joy of Baseball set.

2025 Bat on Ball Midnight Black Shohei Ohtani 1/1 PSA 10

PSA

There are only three separate inserts in the 2025 set: the Art of Stealing, Budding Talents, and Bat on Ball. The Shohei Ohtani Bat on Ball Midnight Black, 1/1, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $27,654 on Jun 26, 2026.

2025 Midnight Black Yoshinobu Yamamoto Auto 1/1 PSA 10

PSA

Yoshinobu Yamamoto has already made a huge impact for the Dodgers, helping them win two World Series in his first two seasons with the team. The 1/1 autograph, graded a ten by PSA, sold on Mar 14, 2026, for $8,540.

2025 Midnight Black Paul Skenes Auto 1/1 PSA 8

PSA

The Paul Skenes value could be lower than Yamamoto's 1/1 because of the PSA 8 grade. His 2025 autograph card sold for $5,490 on Feb 5, 2026.

2025 Bat on Ball Indian Yellow Shohei Ohtani /25 PSA 10

PSA

Ohtani has become the biggest international superstar to play in the league. His resume includes four MVP Awards, two in the American League and two in the National League, two World Series Championships, and a 50-home-run, 50-stolen-base season. The Bat on Ball insert, numbered to 25 and graded a ten by PSA, sold for $4,550 on Jun 7, 2026.

2023 Midnight Black Aaron Judge 1/1

Cardladder

Aaron Judge has had a great run with the Yankees, winning three MVP Awards and leading them to the World Series once, only to lose to the Dodgers. His 2023 1/1 card sold for $5,000 on Jul 25, 2024.

2025 Shohei Ohtani Happy Mistakes PSA 10

PSA

Bob Ross was known for his permed afro and one of his catchphrases, "there are no mistakes, only happy accidents". This led to the design of the Happy Mistakes short-print card, where players have a permed afro. Ohtani's Happy Mistake card sold for $4,800 on May 31, 2026.

2025 Shohei Ohtani Auto Red /5

Cardladder

The second non-graded card on the list is an Ohtani auto, numbered to five, that sold for $4,545 on September 30, 2025.

2023 Shohei Ohtani Happy Mistakes PSA 10

PSA

The first Happy Mistake Ohtani sold for $4,300 on May 31, 2026.

2025 Bat On Ball Titanium White Shohei Ohtani /35 BGS Black Label

Cardladder

Another Bat on Ball, numbered to 35 and a Beckett black label, when Beckett has declared all four subgrades are a ten, sold for $4,051 on Feb 19, 2026.

2023 Aaron Judge Peaks of Power Midnight Black 1/1 PSA 7

PSA

There were also three different inserts in the first set in 2023: Peaks of Power, Budding Talent, and Painting the Corners. The Judge 1/1 Peaks of Power sold for $4,000 on Aug 21, 2024.