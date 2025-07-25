“The Joy of Baseball” - Topps and Bob Ross Estate Collaborate For Upcoming Release
When it comes to the collectible’s hobby, it is built on of the most incredible foundations of nostalgia, and Topps latest upcoming release announcement certainly exemplifies that foundation. On Thursday, July 24th it was announced, via X, that Topps, in collaboration with the Bob Ross Estate, will be releasing “The Joy of Baseball” on July 31st.
In an effort to build off the popularity of the 2023 release, sometimes referred to as Season 1, Topps has once again teamed up the Bob Ross Estate for Season 2 of "The Joy of Baseball." And it is in “Season 2” where collectors will find the Ross’ iconic painted landscapes merged with the greatness of various MLB stars & legends. With that said, each card with feature MLB players seamlessly integrated into one of Ross’s aesthetically calming backdrops, capturing both the spirit of his creativity as well as that of the game of baseball.
When it comes to chasing the many coveted autographs within the set, collectors have two options. For starters then can purchase a Collector’s Edition Box which holds two autographs, or they can purchase a Happy Little Box which presents odds of receiving an autograph at 1-in-4 Happy Little Boxes.
In edition to the iconic autographs collectors can chase, there is one card that’s already set itself apart from the proverbial pack and that is the ultra-rare 1/1 Bob Ross Cut Signature, which is certainly sure to become one of the most coveted non-player signature cuts ever to be introduced to the hobby.
So whether you’re someone who enjoys the calming effect of Bob Ross’ Happy Little Trees or someone that gets super excited when it comes to Juan Soto's Happy Little Home Runs or even someone who marvels at Paul Skenes Happy Little Strikeouts, there is certainly something for everyone in this release.