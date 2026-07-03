Cosmic Chrome is fairly new to The Hobby, debuting in baseball in 2022, followed by basketball, football, and WWE. A Hobby exclusive product refers to Topps only creating a hobby box for a product, rather than having other options to purchase cards, like a blaster or mega box. Unlike other hobby boxes, there are no autographs guaranteed per box, but it still has the price tag of a hobby box.

The biggest appeal of this product is the planetary pursuit. This rare insert features a player and a planet, or sun (or dwarf planet), in the background of the card. The sun is the most common card, and the further away from the sun, the rarer the card is, with Pluto (a dwarf planet) being the rarest card. In 2025, in Cosmic Baseball, the odds of pulling a Sun are 1/120 packs, and for a Pluto is 1,28,000 packs.

Cosmic baseball couldn't have come at a better time, with a generational talent in Shohei Ohtani; his cards are highly sought after. The product could have come out five years earlier; then there would be Aaron Judge and Ohtani rookie cards. Thankfully, NBA Cosmic Chrome was here in time for Victor Wembanyama and Cooper Flagg's rookie seasons. NFL Cosmic is here for the Giants' big rookie, Jaxson Dart. Regardless, here are some of the top sales across all the sports that Cosmic Chrome has produced.

2024 Topps Cosmic Chrome Shohei Ohtani Rainbow Auto

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The highest payment for Cosmic Chrome was a rainbow lot, all graded by Beckett, of Shohei Ohtani autographs. This rainbow consists of six cards: base, /50, /25, /10, /5, and the Superfractor numbered to one. The lot sold for $268,000 on Mar 8, 2026.

2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Extraterrestrial Aaron Judge Superfractor Auto

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Captain of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge, the Extraterrestrial Superfractor autograph sold for $60,000 on Apr 7, 2026. Judge is coming off another MVP season, making this his third. On pace for another big season, he is currently on the injured list while the Yankees sit in second place in the American League East, behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

2024 Topps Chrome Cosmic Red Flare Shohei Ohtani Auto PSA 10

PSA

Shohei Ohtani has just won the World Series twice in a row, and he's looking for the first three-peat since the New York Yankees did so in the late 90s. The Red Flare Refractor, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $57,340 on Jun 6, 2026.

2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Launched Into Orbit Superfractor Shohei Ohtani Auto PSA 10

PSA

Another Cosmic Chrome insert near the top of the list, Launched into Orbit Superfractor of Ohtani, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $55,200 on Mar 1, 2026.

2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Stars In The Night Red Flare Refractor Shohei Ohtani PSA 9

PSA

The Stars in the Night Red Flare insert featuring Ohtani, in a PSA 9, sold for $44,530 on Jun 6, 2026. These inserts show that the product doesn't rely on autographs to bring in top dollar; they are visually appealing and highly collectible.

2025 Topps Chrome Cosmic Planetary Pursuit Pluto Victor Wembanyama PSA 10

PSA

Victor Wembanyama just finished his third season in the NBA and led his team to the Finals, but ultimately lost to the Knicks. The future is bright for Wembanyama and the Spurs, though, with a young team surrounding Wembanyama. The Pluto Planetary Pursuit sold for $34,200 on Jun 19, 2026.

2025 Topps Chrome Cosmic Planetary Pursuit Pluto Shohei Ohtani PSA 10

PSA

The second-highest Pluto sale is no surprise, Ohtani's, selling for $30,000 on Jun 16th, 2026.

2024 Topps Cosmic Chrome Superfractor Yoshinobu Yamamoto Auto PSA 8

PSA

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is another international superstar playing for the Dodgers, helping them win another World Series in 2024 and 2025. His Superfractor auto sold for $29,280 on May 9, 2026.

2025 Topps Chrome Cosmic Planetary Pursuit Pluto Cooper Flagg

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This year's first pick, hailing from Maine, is Cooper Flagg. He had a great rookie season, breaking the record for the youngest player to score 50 points. His Pluto card sold for $28,000 on Apr 30, 2026.

2025 Topps Cosmic Chrome Electrostatic Black Eclipse Refractor PSA 10

PSA

Dylan Harper is another reason why Spurs fans should be excited about next season. Harper, son of former NBA player Ron Harper Sr., who won five championships in his career, had a very successful rookie season. His Electrostatic autograph sold for $27,500 on Jun 9th, 2026.

2025 Topps Chrome Cosmic Planetary Pursuit Pluto LeBron James

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LeBron James has had one of the greatest careers of all time. His Pluto sold for $25,400 on May 6th, 2026.

2026 Topps WWE Cosmic Chrome Alexa Bliss Milky Way Marks 1/1

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Alexa Bliss has won three Raw Championships, two SmackDown Championships, and two WWE Tag-Team Championships. Her Milky Way Marks Superfractor autograph sold for $5,750 June 8, 2026.

2025 Topps Chrome Cosmic Planetary Pursuit Uranus Jaxson Dart

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The highest sale to date for a Jaxson Dart Planetary Pursuit is $6,300 for Uranus. This should give a baseline of what Pluto will go for in the future.

2025 Topps Chrome Cosmic Jaxson Dart Auto /25

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The on-card autograph, numbered to 25, of Jaxson Dart sold for $2,555.

2025 Topps Chrome Cosmic Planetary Pursuit Uranus Ashton Jeanty

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Another Uranus planet for Ashton Jeanty, sold for $3,250 Jun 25, 2026.