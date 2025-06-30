Top 3 Sports Cards from 2010
The 2010’s were a transformative time period for sports cards and collectors. Transitioning from the early 2000’s quickly turned into a complete resurgence of the industry as a whole. By the end of the 2010’s, a whole new era of collecting had begun, and a prosperous industry had taken rise in the form of cardboard. During this time period, online marketplaces, live selling, the explosion of grading, and new collectors and investors had taken the hobby by force. While some may love vintage, and others prefer ultra-modern, the 2010’s serve as one of the greatest time periods for the sports card hobby.
The goal of this series will be to decipher and choose three of the most iconic sports cards for each year of the 2010’s (2010-2019). The different guidelines that will be looked at will be the following:
- Historical significance: Did the card help define a generation in the hobby?
- Cultural impact: Was it iconic in movies, commercials, or general conversations?
- Market value and hobby status: Is it considered a grail card for collections/collectors?
- Scarcity/rarity: How low is the population count/how unique is it?
- Player legacy: Is the player on the card an all-time great?
- Card design/aesthetic: Is this card visually appealing and easily recognizable?
- Resale value: Did this card sell for an amount unusual for this time?
3. Stephen Strasburg 2010 Topps Chrome Rookie
Although this card may not bring the price tag that some iconic sports cards do, this card serves as a staple of 2010 for baseball collecting. During this time, Stephen Strasburg was highly regarded as the most hyped pitching prospect to ever enter the MLB. After being drafted by the Washington Nationals in 2009, Strasburg took the league by storm with a 2.91 ERA in 12 starts as a rookie. His career may have not panned out how collectors and investors had hoped, but his 2010 Topps Chrome card serves as an iconic purpose as any athlete that the game has seen. Today, this card sells raw for just over $2 and the last PSA 10 sold for $30 back in May.
2. Rob Gronkowski 2010 National Treasures RPA /99
It may come as a surprise to some that Rob Gronkowski’s rookie year was back in 2010. It seems like yesterday that he was winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and spiking the football through the Earth. However, his National Treasures RPA that is 15 years old now, serves as a top iconic card of 2010. Gronkowski finished an illustrious career in 2022 with 621 career receptions with 93 total touchdowns. He is now highly regarded as one of, if not the greatest tight end of all-time. His NT RPA last sold (raw) back in 2023 for $1,175, while a PSA 10 sold for $8,784 in March of 2024.
1. Bryce Harper 2010 Bowman Chrome USA Baseball
Bryce Harper’s 2010 Bowman Chrome USA card not only serves as an iconic baseball card of 2010, but it serves as one of the most iconic baseball cards of all time. While there were others before him, Harper opened the eyes of collectors to the Bowman Chrome product, and became one of the first prospects where collectors and investors could really take a risk that would eventually pay off. Harper would later debut for the Washington Nationals at the age of 19, and become the global superstar that he is today. This card sold in raw form five days ago for $45, and last sold as a PSA 10 on June 16th for $338.