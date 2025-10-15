SI

Albert Pujols Drawing Interest From Second MLB Team As Potential Manager

The Angels may have some competition for Pujols's services.

Mike McDaniel

Albert Pujols is garnering interest from a second team for an open managerial role next season.
Albert Pujols is garnering interest from a second team for an open managerial role next season. / Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Angels are interested in future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols for their open managerial role, but they may have some competition.

The Orioles are also interested, according to a report from ESPN's Alden González. Baltimore has yet to formally interview Pujols, but would like to speak with him soon. In addition to Pujols, Tony Mansolino, who commanded the club's interim role after Brandon Hyde was fired in May, is also a candidate.

Pujols does have a couple connections to Baltimore. The Orioles' president of baseball operations, Mike Elias, was a scout for the Cardinals in the late 2000s when Pujols played for the team. In addition, Pujols remains close with former Cardinals teammate Matt Holiday, whose son Jackson is a rising star in Baltimore's infield.

To date, the Angels are the only team that has formally interviewed Pujols. They remain the favorite to bring the 45-year-old in as their manager.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB