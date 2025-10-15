Albert Pujols Drawing Interest From Second MLB Team As Potential Manager
The Angels are interested in future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols for their open managerial role, but they may have some competition.
The Orioles are also interested, according to a report from ESPN's Alden González. Baltimore has yet to formally interview Pujols, but would like to speak with him soon. In addition to Pujols, Tony Mansolino, who commanded the club's interim role after Brandon Hyde was fired in May, is also a candidate.
Pujols does have a couple connections to Baltimore. The Orioles' president of baseball operations, Mike Elias, was a scout for the Cardinals in the late 2000s when Pujols played for the team. In addition, Pujols remains close with former Cardinals teammate Matt Holiday, whose son Jackson is a rising star in Baltimore's infield.
To date, the Angels are the only team that has formally interviewed Pujols. They remain the favorite to bring the 45-year-old in as their manager.