NBA Rookie Card Report: Stock Up, Stock Down

Every week, we are going to track the performances of the top rookies in the 2025 class and see how it relates to their card market. We'll continue to monitor them and look at who has their stock rising or falling that week. With the anticipation of Cooper Flagg as the top rookie in the class, we can't forget that this was a deep class, and thankfully, many of the rookies are playing well.

Related: Last Week's NBA Rookie Report

Stock Up

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Kon Knueppel | CardLadder

Knueppel was in our "holding" category last week, but after the last week we had to move him to the stock up section. He had two double-doubles in the last week and came close to a triple-double on Monday against the Lakers. We are still waiting on more data for CardLadder, but his market has rebound to release day highs and even higher on some cards. This chrome version of this /25 Auto sold for under $600 a few weeks ago, but this paper version sold for $810 on Wednesday.

Derik Queen, New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen | CardLadder

Queen is in the rising section again after another fantastic week for the Pelicans. We saw the breakout emerging last week and then it all came together on Wednesday. Queen finally played starters minutes even though he came off the bench and put together a monster 26-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist night against the Blazers. This /99 auto from Topps Flagship was selling for as little as $16 at the beginning of November and now has recent sales of $66, $75, and $96. Quite the stock rise in just a few weeks.

RELATED: Cooper Flagg wore 3 debut patches

Holding Steady

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg | CardLadder

I think Flagg is going to be holding steady until he starts to have a real breakout. He played well against the Bucks in a 26-point, 9-rebound performance, and it appears the Mavericks are starting to have him play point forward fewer minutes, which should also help. His market is definitely rebounding, but not nearly close to his release day pricing, but he's getting close! The hype for Flagg was immense, and he really has been playing better. Thankfully, the market has stabilized with his better play.

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward | CardLadder

After seemingly coming out of nowhere to become a lottery pick and now being one of the few bright spots for the Grizzlies, Coward has continued to play well after coming out of the gate hot. His shooting has gotten a little cold in November, but the rest of his game is picking up, even as his PPG has dropped. This week, one of his Rookie Photo Shoot Auto redemptions sold for $300, right after release, and another SP auto, Real Ones, sold for just $70. The previous sale for one of his Rookie Photo Shoot redemptions was $320 last week.

Stock Down

V.J. Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

VJ Edgecombe | CardLadder

I feel bad picking Edgecombe again, but the Sixers star has gone ice cold from the floor over his last five games (17-for-61) and we've seen his teammate Tyrese Maxey pick up the slack before he, too, struggled this week. His market is unfortunately down though. I was looking for a card with a little movement and settled on his /50 base and on November 2nd it had a sale for $800 (down from $1500 around release day) to just $550 now.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: