Topps NOW releases US Penny Commemorative Card

Since 1793, the United States Penny has been an essential part of our currency system, and production has now officially stopped on the coin after 232 years. It is truly the end of an era for the coin, as numerous people surely remember going store to store, and seeing trays of pennies to make or give exact change. Topps has released a Topps NOW card to chronicle the historic development, and for collectors in the non-sport/historic area of the hobby, this is a card that many may want to add to their collections.

The Card/Parallels

The card features the penny front and center, almost glowing as though it was a freshly polished version of the coin. The rest of the card keeps with the design that Topps NOW has used in the Baseball and Basketball sets, with information and date being at the bottom of the card, and the Topps NOW logo being in the top left of the card. The card also has the years of production underneath the penny, showcasing how long the coin was made.

The card will also feature parallels for collectors to chase, including: Green Foil (/99), Gold Foil (/50), Orange Foil (/25), Black Foil (/10), Red Foil (/5), and FoilFractor (/1). Depending on the print run, chrome variations will also be printed. For example, if 50,000 copies of the card are printed, then a chrome parallels numbered to /99 and /50 will be printed. If 250,000 copies get printed, then Opal Chrome Parallels numbered to /50, /25 and lower will be printed. It is unclear at this time how many copies will be printed, but the card is able to be purchased until November 16th.

2025 Topps NOW US Penny Card | Topps NOW

Relics

Relics are also randomly inserted into orders placed by collectors. The relics in this case will contain an actual penny in the card, and will be sequentally numbered. the numbering could be /50, or it could even be a 1/1. In either case, receiving a penny relic from Topps would be quite the story to tell for some collectors.

2025 Topps NOW US Penny Card Relic | Topps NOW

Topps NOW is not limited to just the scope of sports, as they will offer cards that reflect current events at certain times. In the past, this has taken the shape of a new pope being elected, or the solar eclipse. The US Penny is now the latest event to be the subject of the card, and collectors will have the chance to own a copy of the card if it is purchased by November 16th.

