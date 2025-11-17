Three of Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle's key cards

Despite having a reduced amount of cards on the market, Detroit Tigers infield prospect Kevin McGonigle's market has been on fire in 2025. After a standout season across three Minor League levels in which he hit .305 while slugging 19 home runs, McGonigle claimed the Arizona Fall League MVP. In 19 AFL games, he hit .362 with an OPS over 1.200.

While his main cards arrived in the 2025 Bowman release in the spring, several of those cards have sold for large numbers, with 15 cards selling for at least $3,000. All sold listing information is according to Card Ladder data.

McGonigle's 1st Bowman Superfractor

Kevin McGonigle 1st Bowman Superfractor 1/1 | Card Ladder

Entering the spring release of Bowman this year, McGonigle was one of the top chases in the product as he began to rise up prospect ranking lists. While his 1st Bowman autograph Superfractor has not sold, his non-autographed version sold on June 9 for $7,000, marking the most expensive card of McGonigle's to sell.

1st Bowman Gold Refractor Autograph

Kevin McGonigle 1st Bowman Gold Refractor Autograph /50 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The most expensive autographed card sits as the second-most expensive card all time after a gold refractor autograph numbered to 50 sold in late August for $6,000. The sale is $2,500 more than the next highest graded card (a PSA 9 orange refractor autograph numbered to 25 sold for $3,500 in June).

Shining like a sapphire

Kevin McGonigle 1st Bowman Red Sapphire Autograph /5 | Card Ladde

Known for its colorful and bright asthetic, Bowman Sapphire often carries close to if not more value than the typical Bowman products. A red refractor autograph numbered to five of McGonigle's 1st Bowman sold on Friday for $4,800, by far his most expensive Bowman Sapphire card and third-most expensive card all time.

What is next for McGonigle's market?

As time goes on, McGonigle will likely get more cards inserted into the market as he becomes a more prominent name in baseball. Outside of his 1st Bowman, collectors can chase his autographs in Bowman Chrome and the newly released Topps Pro Debut, where he once again is one of the top chases.

Kevin McGonigle 2025 Topps Pro Debut Autograph | Card Ladder

Given his impressive regular season and Arizona Fall League, McGonigle will enter spring training in 2026 with plenty of buzz around whether or not he will make the Tigers' Opening Day roster. While the winter is typically a quieter time in the baseball card market, McGonigle's market is bound to rise the closer the calendar gets to the return of baseball.

