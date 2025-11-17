4 Josh Naylor Cards poised to pop after signing Seattle deal

The first major signing of the offseason is in the books as first baseman Josh Naylor and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a 5-year deal. The details of the deal are still being worked out, but this looks to be a perfect fit both for Naylor and the Mariners.

The lefty is a fan-favorite known for his energy, celebration, and clutch hitting. He’s also coming off one of his strongest seasons, where he hit .295/.353/.462 (.816 OPS) with 20 home runs, 29 doubles, 92 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. The 30 steals are remarkably impressive for a guy his size.

Naylor hasn’t gotten much hobby love, at least not yet. Only three cards of his have cracked $1K. But now that the ink is dry with Seattle, his cards may be poised for a big pop, including the four below.

2021 Immaculate Collection Immaculate Signatures Gold #IS-JN

2021 Immaculate Collection Immaculate Signatures Gold Josh Naylor (#IS-JN) | Card Ladder

The Immaculate Collection cards always come through with stunning yet simple designs, and that certainly holds true for this Naylor autographed card. The Immaculate Signatures Gold, numbered to just 25, captures the lefty as a member of the Cleveland Indians, where he played from 2020-24. Ungraded copies of this card can be picked up for under $20, with the highest selling copy to date being an ungraded variant which sold for $30 in May, 2022.

2019 Topps Chrome Update Auto #JN

A PSA 10 2019 Topps Chrome Josh Naylor Update Auto | Card Ladder

Capturing his debut season with the San Diego Padres, the Topps Chrome Update autograph isn’t his true rookie card, but it does capture his inaugural season in the MLB. This card comes in multiple variations, including 5 (/5), orange (/25), and gold (/50). The highest selling copy was a PSA 10 orange, which sold for $400 in October, 2025.

2017 Bowman's Best America's Dean's List Auto

A CGC 10 2017 Bowman's Best America's Dean's List Auto Josh Naylor | Card Ladder

For an affordable autographed Naylor card, you’ve got the 2017 Bowman’s Best America’s Dean’s List card, serial numbered to just 75. The name of this card is a bit ironic since Naylor was born and raised in Ontario, Canada. The highest selling copy of this card was a BGS 9.5 with a BGS 10 graded autograph that sold for $85 in August, 2025.

2015 Bowman Chrome Draft Pick Autographs Refractor #BCAJN

A BGS 9.5 2015 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Auto Josh Naylor rookie card (/5) #BCAJN | Card Ladder

The above Naylor autographed rookie card, a BGS 9.5, is his highest selling card to date, which sold for $1,126 back in April, 2018. The red refractor is serial numbered to just 5 with the clean blue-ink autograph. There are also gold refractor versions of this card serial numbered to 50, and one of which sold in August for $800.

After many seasons of team hopping, Naylor has locked in five seasons with a Seattle squad that looks to be a perfect fit. His cards have some momentum and strong upside potential heading into 2026, especially if he can match or exceed the numbers he put up this past season.

