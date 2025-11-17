2025 Topps Heritage High Number: A breakdown and highlights

Topps Heritage is one of the most collectable sets of the hobby calendar, with many collectors aiming to put master sets together. Master sets are where someone collects the base set and all inserts. It can extend to parallels, depending on the collector. An extension of Heritage is Topps Heritage High Number. It adds in some of the call ups that occurred throughout the season to the throwback design, along with any transactions that were made. Pre-sales for the product will be taking place soon, so here is a quick look at the product along with some important details.

Cards to Look For

The base set will continue the 1976 design, which features some throwback and eye popping colors. The top of the card contains the Topps Heritage logo, while the bottom of the card has the player name, position, and team. It will also feature a player image that represents the position he plays. Parallels and image variations can be found, with the two key rookies in the set being Drake Baldwin and Nick Kurtz.

2025 Topps Heritage High Number Drake Baldwin RC | Checklist Insider

A few new insert sets will be debuting, including: Bicentennial Stars, Perfect 10s, and 1976 Retires. Hank Aaron is confirmed to be on the 1976 Retires checklist, but at the time of writing, it is not known who will make up the remainder of the sets. For collectors who to build out master sets, these will be key chase elements, and collectors should also expect them to have a retro feel.

2025 Topps Heritage High Number 1976 Retires Insert Hank Aaron | Checklist Insider

Autographs and relics will be the main hit element of the product, with a fan favorite chase element returning once again - the red real one autograph. The exact specifications are not known about hobby boxes yet, but in past years boxes have contained 1 autograph or relic card. With autographs not potentially guaranteed, they may end up holding their value once they hit the open market.

2025 Topps Heritage High Number Nick Kurtz Red Real One Autograph | Checklist Insider

Pre-Order Details

2025 Topps Heritage High Number will be up for pre-order (at the time of writing) on November 17th at 1 PM on the Topps website. Hobby boxes will be an option, and it is likely that blaster boxes will also be up for grabs. Last year's edition of Heritage High Number pre-sold for around $100, so collectors should expect the price to fall somewhere around that. Regardless of the price, this release is typically one of the more affordable baseball products that will hit the market.

Baseball card collectors in the hobby may very well be jumping for joy, as 2025 Topps Heritage High Number will be up for pre-order shortly, with it's official release likely coming about a month from now. The product gives off a throwback vibe, taking collectors back to 1976. With real one red autographs being a staple in the hobby, it provides a sense of collectability to the set as well. For many, this set will evoke some nostalgia. Again, 2025 Topps Heritage High Number will be up for pre-order on November 17th at 1 PM on the Topps website.

