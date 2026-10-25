Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football in Week 7

Sunday Night Football in Week 7 of the NFL season features two teams with Super Bowl aspirations, as the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks against the spread as an underdog in his career, and he finds himself in that spot for the first time in the 2026 season as he and the Chiefs are 2.5-point underdogs against Seattle.

The Seahawks are just 3-3 this season and coming off a primetime loss to the Denver Broncos, but their defense remains one of the best in the league in terms of EPA/Play, ranking second through six weeks.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are off to a 5-0 start after a win against the Chargers in Week 6, and since they've already had their bye, they're looking to stack wins to take the top seed in the AFC.

There are some fun storylines in this matchup, especially with Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl MVP from the 2025 season, returning to Seattle for his first game against his former team.

Walker is averaging over 6.0 yards per carry this year and has been one of the best weapons in the NFL.

This is one of the more even matchups in Week 7, so it’s perfect that it’s a standalone game on Sunday night. Both of these teams have elite defenses and they both are expected to be in the playoff conversation.

Does Seattle bounce back, or is this the Chiefs' sixth straight win to open 2026?

All week long, the SI Betting team has been making picks, player props, anytime touchdown scorer selections and more to help bettors get the most out of this primetime matchup.

I've decided to put some of our favorites all into one story ahead of this Week 7 showdown.

Best NFL Picks and Predictions for Chiefs vs. Seahawks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline (+120) vs. Seattle Seahawks – Iain MacMillan

Xavier Worthy Anytime TD (+225) – Iain MacMillan

Kenneth Walker III OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

Sam Darnold to Throw an Interception (-103) – Peter Dewey

Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline (+120) vs. Seattle Seahawks – Iain MacMillan

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game in his Road to 272 column , and this week he’s betting on the Chiefs to win outright on the road:

I'm starting to have some very real concerns about the Seahawks' offense, starting with Sam Darnold. Entering Week 7, he ranks 27th in adjusted EPA per play and 16th in completion percentage over expected, far worse than where he ranked in those two metrics during their Super Bowl run a year ago.

I could look past that if they were able to run the ball successfully, but they can't do that either, ranking last in rush EPA and 25th in rush success rate. That leaves them with little answer on offense outside of throwing the ball at Jaxson Smith-Njigba and hoping he can work his magic.

Meanwhile, in case you didn't already know, the Chiefs are back. They're first in the league in net yards per play (+1.9) and the only team to rank in the top five in offensive EPA, defensive EPA, offensive success rate, and defensive success rate.

I'll take the Chiefs to win outright on Sunday Night Football.

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+225) -- Iain MacMillan

No pass-catcher has seen more balls thrown his way for the Chiefs this season than Xavier Worthy.

He has 21 receptions on 29 targets for 206 yards and a touchdown. If he keeps getting that many balls thrown his way, more touchdowns are going to come his way sooner rather than later. He's a great bet to find the end zone at north of 2-1 odds.

Kenneth Walker III OVER 87.5 Rushing Yards (-114) – Peter Dewey

So far in the 2026 campaign, Walker is averaging 6.3 yards per carry, rushing for 117 or more yards in four of his five appearances. While the Seahawks are allowing just 3.5 yards per carry, it’s hard to fade Walker given all the explosive runs he’s ripped off in the 2026 campaign.

The Chiefs running back has some insane rankings amongst players with at least 25 carries this season:

Second in EPA/Play

Eighth in Success Rate

First in Yards Per Carry

Second in Yards After Contact

First in Total EPA

Remember, Walker has played in less games than many players since Kansas City already had its bye week. The Chiefs have given Walker the ball at least 18 times on the ground in every game, so I expect a major workload for him on Sunday night.

Sam Darnold to Throw an Interception (-103) – Peter Dewey

Darnold has not been great to start the 2026 season, throwing seven interceptions in four games since returning from a glute injury.

He ranks second in the NFL in interceptions and 37th amongst quarterbacks with at least 50 plays this season in EPA/Play. While Darnold has some decent passing numbers, he has been a turnover machine.

The Kansas City defense is fifth in EPA/Pass this season, and it already has five picks in as many games. Let’s not forget, Darnold threw 12 picks in the 2024 season and 14 in the 2025 season. So, even though he’s become a Super Bowl winning quarterback, the turnovers are still an issue.

I’ll fade him at this price in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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