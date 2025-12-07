Tom Brady has not thrown a pass since 2022, and yet he is still shattering records.

After a flurry of bids in the final two hours at Goldin, Tom Brady's 2005 Topps Finest Superfractor finally ended at $704,550. This beautiful piece encapsulated by PSA as "authentic", was rumored to be missing for the past 20 years.

The first public sale of this card did not disappoint. Goldin doing what they do best, promoting this iconic card, and bringing together collectors from all over the world, this card was poised to set all-time highs. The final two hours of the auction was a dog fight. Sitting at $410,000 at 12:19 AM Sunday morning, the battle was about to begin. Eight more bids, and almost $300,000 later, this card became almost a three quarters of a million dollar card.

This card not only broke the record for a Tom Brady Superfractor, it absolutely annihilated it. Before last night, the highest sold Tom Brady Superfractor went for $216,000. Per Cardladder.com, this is the 2014 Topps Chrome 1/1 BGS 9.5, sold back in 2021.

2014 Tom Brady Super | Cardladder/Fanatics

This card is also the highest publicly sold Superfractor in 2025, edging out Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani's 2018 Transcendent '52 Topps Autograph 1/1 went for $542,900 back in November.

Shohei Ohtani Superfractor | cardladder/Goldin

Tom Brady is a 7 time NFL Champion, and 15 time Pro-Bowler. No other player in NFL history has more Vince Lombardi Trophies than Brady, a record that may never be broken. In the playoffs alone, Brady own the record for most attempts, completions, passing yards, and touchdowns. Brady holds the same records for regular season as well. The 3x MVP was even better in the playoffs, bringing home the Super Bowl MVP, 5 times.

This card sale continues to showcase the strength of the hobby, and the desire to push iconic cards to new all-time heights. The level of investments on certain players and cards is proving the hobby is healthy, fun, and here to stay.

