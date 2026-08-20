Top 5 2025-26 NBA Debut Patch Card Sales So Far

It has been a few weeks, but we've finally seen a few 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Debut Patches hit the market, and a few have sold. While none of the big names have hit the market yet, and one seems unlikely to hit the market anytime soon, we've still seen big sales for even lesser-known players.

So who has the top five sales so far? Let's dive in.

5) 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Johni Broome Rookie Debut Patch Auto

Johni Broome Debut Patch | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $12,000

Johni Broome had a solid career at Auburn after transferring from Morehead State. He turned that into a 2nd-round draft pick, 35th overall by the Sixers. He only played in 13 games, including two in the Playoffs, but didn't make much of an impact. He was traded to the Clippers in July.

The $12,000 sale will likely remain his highest-sale for the rest of his career. It is also 4x the second-highest sale for a Broome card, his 2025-26 Topps Chrome Superfractor auto.

4) 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Kam Jones Debut Patch Auto

Kam Jones Debut Patch Auto | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $12,000

Kam Jones was a star at Marquette and parlayed that into being the 38th pick in the 2025 Draft. Jones played 37 games, starting 7 games, for the Pacers in 2026. While the Pacers struggled, Jones did play well in the final few months off the bench or in spot starts. He was traded to the Bulls and waived on draft night and was picked up by the Bucks.

Before the Debut Patch Auto sale, the top sales for a Jones card was his 2025-26 Topps Chrome Superfractor that sold for $1,600 in December.

3) 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Ryan Kalkbrenner Debut Patch Auto

Ryan Kalkbrenner Debut Patch Auto | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $20,000

Ryan Kalkbrenner is probably the most accomplished player on the list. Kalkbrenner was a standout at Creighton and became the 34th pick in the NBA Draft. Kalkbrenner was a consistent force in the middle for the Hornets as a rookie and averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Kalkbrenner has had several big sales throughout his rookie season, but the $20,000 sale for his NBA Debut Patch will definitely remain his top sale for a while. His previous top sale was his 2025-26 Topps Flagship Foilfractor auto in a PSA 8 for $6,000.

2) 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Will Richard Debut Patch Auto

Will Richard Debut Patch Auto | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $25,999

Will Richard clocks in at a surprising No. 2 on our list. Richard was the lowest draft pick of the bunch, 56th overall in the 2025 Draft, but played in 69 games (starting 21) for the Warriors in 2025-26.

Richard's previous top sale was his 2025-26 Topps Chrome Certified Issue Superfractor Auto for $4,128.

1) 2025-26 Topps Chrome Update Nolan Traore Debut Patch Auto

Nolan Traore Debut Patch Auto | Card Ladder

Sale Price: $26,100

Our top sale was also the first sale and set the market for Debut Patch Autos. Nolan Traore was the first name off the board for Debut Patches and set the market with the $26,100 sale. Granted, Will Richard sold for only a few hundred dollars less; I think that might have been a little low for Traore!

Traore was the 19th pick in the Draft, making him by far the highest pick in 2025 Draft on our list and the only first rounder. It was a slow season for Traore, but he ended up starting 31 games and averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 assists for the Nets.

As more and more of the NBA Debut Patch Autos hit the Card Ladder Index, we'll check back on the top sales.