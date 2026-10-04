Why LeBron James Is Wearing No. 9 Jersey at 76ers Training Camp

LeBron James made his unofficial 76ers debut Saturday at the team’s annual intersquad scrimmage in front of thousands of Philadelphia fans at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Starring alongside Tyrese Maxey and the rest of Philly’s loaded roster, James threw down a high-flying dunk and set up teammates for highlights of their own. At age 41, it doesn’t look like James has lost a step. What’s new?

What was new, however, was the jersey number he wore during the scrimmage—No. 9, instead of his normal No. 6 practice jersey or the No. 23 he’ll be rocking during the season for the 76ers. That was intentional. It wasn’t a laundry mix-up in the locker room.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, James—who usually wears No. 6 at practice—switched to No. 9 out of respect for Julius Erving’s retired No. 6 jersey hanging in the Xfinity Mobile Arena rafters. James has been wearing No. 9 throughout training camp.

First look at LeBron in Philly threads 🔔@KingJames was hoopin' in the @sixers' Blue x White Scrimmage! pic.twitter.com/KNas9B1gRY — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2026

It’s also noteworthy that of all the numbers, he chose No. 9, which has been his son Bronny James’s digit since his rookie season in 2024–25. LeBron also wore No. 9 during his high school football career at St. Vincent-St. Mary and during his Olympic debut for Team USA in 2004.

LeBron is wearing No. 9 at training camp, which of course is Bronny’s number in L.A. but also was his own number playing high school football at St. Vincent-St. Marypic.twitter.com/ZTEh93urJ8 https://t.co/A8PSsnXJrl — Tom Dierberger (@tomdierberger) October 4, 2026

Erving’s No. 6 jersey is one of 10 numbers retired by the 76ers:

2: Moses Malone

3: Allen Iverson

4: Dolph Schayes

6: Bill Russell

6: Julius Erving

10: Mo Cheeks

13: Wilt Chamberlain

15: Hal Greer

24: Bobby Jones

32: Billy Cunningham

34: Charles Barkley

If all goes well in Philadelphia and the 76ers hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy on a LeBron-led team, perhaps his No. 23 will be hanging up there alongside Erving and the other retired jerseys one day. No. 9 ... probably not.

Full history of LeBron James’s jersey numbers

No. 23

While he wore No. 9 on the high school gridiron, LeBron always wore No. 23 on the basketball court.

“I wear No. 23 for the great Michael Jordan,” LeBron said in 2019 . “When I started playing basketball, I was like, ah man, that No. 23 looks good. I want to be able to fly like [Jordan]; I want to be able to shoot like him; I want to be able to dunk on somebody like him. ... Ever since I started playing ball, I wore No. 23.”

James wore No. 23 over both of his stints with the Cavaliers, and for most of his time with the Lakers.

No. 6

After LeBron made #TheDecision and took his talents to South Beach, he donned No. 6 because the Heat had already retired No. 23 in honor of Michael Jordan (even though MJ didn’t play a single minute for Miami).

When he went back to Cleveland, James wore No. 23 again—and he brought No. 23 to Los Angeles, too. But ahead of the 2021–22 season, LeBron decided to switch to No. 6 with the Lakers. He donned No. 6 until switching back to No. 23 in 2023 to honor the late Bill Russell, whose No. 6 jersey is retired by all 30 franchises.

LeBron wore No. 6 at the 2008, ’12 and ’24 Olympic Games, winning three gold medals wearing that digit.

Additionally, LeBron has often worn No. 6 as his practice jersey over the years.

No. 9

Aside from wearing No. 9 at 76ers training camp this year, James wore the digit as a football player in high school. He also brought it back the No. 9 jersey for the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, where Team USA lost to Argentina in the semifinals and settled for a gold medal.

No. 32

James wore No. 23 in every season in high school except his freshman year, when he had to wear No. 32 because No. 23 wasn’t available.

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