There is no doubt Darryn Peterson has the credentials to be an impactful NBA player and potential superstar. Peterson has been a top-ranked basketball prospect for years and has been on the fast track to NBA glory. A McDonald’s All-American and a consensus five-star recruit, Peterson has proven that he has what it takes to make his mark at the next level and has already made his mark in the world of trading cards.

We will take a look at his top card sales to honor his journey to the NBA draft.

5) 2025-26 Bowman Best Darryn Peterson Let It Rain Patch Auto /2

Darryn Peterson's Bowman Basketball with autograph and memorabilia. | Card Ladder

The Bowman Best University Basketball card for Peterson has two of the most sought-after features on the market: a logo on the patch and an autograph. It is also one of only two in existence. The Let It Rain insert auto card features the Jayhawks mascot/logo in the patch. This was sold on June 16th, 2026, for $6,000.

4) 2025-26 Bowman U Now Darryn Peterson Foilfractor Auto 1/1

Card with Darryn Peterson featured noting having, "most Jayhawks Freshman pts since 2013-14 season." | Card Ladder

The Bowman U Now 1-of-1 commemorates the scoring record Peterson topped as the top freshman at Kansas since 2013-14. Peterson put up 32 points vs. TCU in early January 2026. The context of this record makes it all the more impressive. Peterson dealt with health issues that limited his playing time during his one-and-done year with Kansas. These lingering issues limited the freshman's minutes and total games played.

This Foilfractor auto was sold on eBay for $6,000 on February 23, 2026.

3) 2025-26 Bowman Basketball Future Script Chrome Superfractor Auto 1/1

2025-26 Bowman Chrome card featuring Darryn Peterson with Autograph 1-of-1. | Card Ladder

This 1-of-1 Bowman Basketball insert auto was one of the top chases in the Bowman Basketball product on the prospect side. This card was sold on May 7, 2026, for $10,750.

2) 2025-26 Bowman U Now Darryn Peterson Debut Game Foilfractor 1/1

Darryn Peterson's 1-of-1 card from Bowman U Now is pictured. | Card Ladder

This 1-of-1 beauty showcases the player's dynamic athleticism with photographic evidence of his sky-high vertical leap. According to Card Ladder, this Darryn Peterson card sold for $12,995 on January 21st, 2026.

1) 2025-26 Bowman Basketball Darryn Peterson/AJ Dybantsa Dual Prospect Superfractor Auto 1/1

2025 Bowman PSA Graded 10 Card. Featuring Dybantsa & Peterson with autographs. 1-of-1. | Card Ladder

An appropriate card sits atop our list. This one has our featured player, Darryn Peterson, along with AJ Dybantsa. The consensus top two picks in the draft share this one-of-a-kind Superfractor dual auto. It was sold on Goldin through auction on June 6th, 2026, for $18,300.

With the NBA Draft tonight, Peterson won't have a long wait to hear his name called by either the Washington Wizards or Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, with 2026-27 Basketball products a few months off, we'll have a much longer wait to get product in his pro uniform. Until then, the college products will do.