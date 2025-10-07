Top 5 Drake Maye Cards: From Holy Grails to Budget Beasts

Even before Drake Maye outperformed the reigning MVP and led his Patriots to an upset victory over the undefeated Buffalo Bills, his cards were on an upward trajectory. Maye’s latest victory over Josh Allen and the Bills proves that the sky is the limit for the young QB in New England.

Football card collectors spend a lot of money on young quarterbacks' football cards because they want to get in early before they become the next Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes. The potential is there for Maye. He’s a worthwhile gamble currently available at a lower entry point than his draft class peer, Jayden Daniels.

Maye already has 22 unique rookie cards that have sold for over $10,000. Most of these five-figure sales have been for one-of-one cards, which are unobtainable for the average collector. Since not every collector is a “high roller,” this article will highlight the best Drake Maye cards at every price range.

1. The Top Drake Maye “Holy Grail” - 2024 Prizm Black Finite /1 BGS 9.5

Price: sold for $109,800 on April 26th, 2025. The same card sold for $67,100 on September 13th, 2015

Why this card matters: This is the best Drake Maye card in existence. Prizm is flagship football card set to collect, and this is the best Maye parallel. The Jayden Daniels version of this card famously sold for $500,00. The purchaser? Washington Commanders owner, Josh Harris.

2. The Top Drake Maye Card under 10K: 2024 Prizm Gold /10 PSA 9

Price: sold for $9,999 on March 31st, 2025

Why this card matters: This is the same card as the “Holy Grail” Drake Maye, but it is a different parallel. The Prizm Gold parallels numbered to 10 are always a huge chase card and one of the top cards’ collectors covet. People love the “Gold” status and visual appeal of these cards. A rookie Gold Prizm card of any player commands a significant premium. The value is particularly high for players like Maye.

3. The Top Drake Maye Card under 5K: 2024 Prizm Manga PSA 10

Price: sold for $4,800 on September 24th, 2025

Why this card matters: Prizm Mangas are super-popular case hits that collectors love for their distinctive and creative artistic designs. The Maye design with the young QB wearing a 1700s style Patriots cap is just awesome. Mangas are considered case hits and SSPs (super short prints), and they are beginning to rival Downtowns and Kabooms in popularity. People want their expensive cards to look cool, and this Maye Manga is a work of art.

4. The Top Drake Maye Card under $500: 2024 Topps Chrome Rookie Auto - Blue Refractor /150

Price: sold for $375 on September 30th, 2025

Why this card matters: Drake Maye does not have many rookie autograph cards. Since Topps owns the exclusive autograph rights to Drake Maye, but Panini still owns the exclusive NFL football card license, there aren’t any Maye autos among the thousands of Panini cards of the young QB.

The 2024 Topps Chrome set includes unlicensed rookie autos. Due to the lack of an official NFL license, these cards do not feature team logos, which can affect their value compared to licensed cards. However, this can also make them a more affordable option. The image of Maye on the card is still impressive, even without any Patriots or NFL logos.

5. The Top Drake Maye Card under $100: 2024 Origins Holo Gold /25 PSA 8

Price: sold for $98.40 on August 24th, 2025

Why this card matters: Origins is an underrated and overlooked football card set that makes eye-catching cards. Gold parallels hold their value well, and this Holo Gold parallel is numbered to just 25. The exquisite example of a modern card design is a steal for under $100, and the rookie card could be worth much more if Maye closely resembles his predecessor with the initials T.B.

