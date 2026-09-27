Rams vs. Broncos Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Los Angeles Favored In Primetime)

The Los Angeles Rams play their first official road game of the season when they face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Of course, the Rams have already played away from home once this season, sleepwalking to a 27-7 loss in Australia to open the year. They bounced back nicely with a 28-6 primetime win over the Giants, with Jaxson Dart getting injured early on in that one.

The Broncos also started their season with a loss, falling 31-10 in Kansas City, but got in the win column with a 20-13 victory over Jacksonville last week.

The Rams have won all five meetings against the Broncos, most recently getting a 51-14 victory on Christmas Day in 2022.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 3 matchup.

Rams vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -2.5 (-110)

Broncos +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams: -135

Broncos: +114

Total

44.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this matchup. The total has dropped a point from 45.5 to 44.5, though, with the over now being slightly favored.

Rams vs. Broncos Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Rams proved on Monday night that they are still one of the few elite teams in the NFL, so I'm surprised to see the odds didn't reopen over the magic number of three. The Broncos may have gotten past the Jaguars in Week 2, but I still have plenty of doubt that they can return to their 2025 form. The Broncos are 13th in Net Yards per Play at 0.0, and their offense is just 25th in EPA per play and 21st in success rate.

The Rams' roster is a step above the Broncos, and they're going to prove it in this game.

Pick: Rams -2.5 (-105) via DraftKings

The Broncos were able to open their home slate with a win over the Jaguars as -2.5 favorites last week, and are once again favored by just -2.5 in primetime this week.

The Rams are a step or two above the Jaguars, though, and while the Broncos are clearly better than the Giants, I’m more or less throwing out Los Angeles’ brutal start down under.

Aaron Donald made his return in Week 2, and he’s only going to get more comfortable early on in the season. The Rams are going to give the Broncos a rough ride in Denver.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 24, Broncos 17

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