Hold these 5 player's cards for the long term

Savvy football card collectors who have been collecting for a long time begin to realize that only a handful of players in each generation see their cards hold value in the long term. The cold, hard truth is that in fifteen years, most modern football cards will be worth less than they are now.

So which players' cards will hold their value or actually appreciate? Only generational players who are one of the best ever at their position will see their card prices increase over time. Additionally, a player must have the "it" factor, which constitutes popularity, coolness, likability, and charisma.

(To give a general idea of each player’s current card market, I will post the price of one of their Donruss Downtowns in a PSA 9. Downtowns are the most iconic football inserts of this era, and these frequently transacted cards represent a solid “investment” of each player.)

The following players barely missed the cut:

Joe Burrow: Burrow is one of the most popular and collected players in the NFL. He has buckets of charisma and the "it" factor, to go along with MVP upside. That being said, he has a few things holding him back. Recent developments back up the fact that Joe Cool is injury prone. Playing for the notoriously inept Bengals hurts his future Super Bowl chances and at age 28, Burrow doesn't have any MVPs to his name.

2023 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $787

Travis Kelce: He is one of the best tight ends ever. He has three Super Bowl rings AND a future Taylor Swift wedding ring, which means he will always be relevant. However, Kelce is not the consensus GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of tight ends. Quarterbacks DOMINATE the football card hobby, which means that there are not enough people that collect non-QBs for a tight end like Kelce to appreciate long term.

2020 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $480

Aaron Rodgers: The 4-time MVP is undoubtedly one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, but he has a negative "it" factor. His controversial views and personality are a turn off for collectors. His 2021 Donruss Downtown in a PSA 9 sells for around $410. Versions of this card of the same grade for Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, and TJ Watt sell for more.

2021 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $410

Derrick Henry: The bruiser out of Baltimore is one of the greatest ever at his position and he’s the NFL’s active leader (by far) in rushing TDs and yards. However, he doesn’t have enough of the “it” factor to stand out above RBs like Adrian Peterson, LaDanian Tomlinson, and Marshall Faulk, all legendary running backs whose cards don’t usually appreciate in value.

2021 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $350

The following players have immense potential, but it is still too early to tell:

Jayden Daniels, CJ Stroud, Jordan Love, Bo Nix, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bijan Robinson, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart

The Top 5 Active Football Players Whose Cards are Poised for Long Term Growth:

5. Ja’Marr Chase

He is the best receiver in football. When he played on the same team with the 2nd best receiver in the NFL (Chase played with Justin Jefferson at LSU), Chase was clearly better. Nicknamed “7-11” because he is always open, Ja’Marr Chase has the potential to be in the Jerry Rice/Randy Moss echelon.

2021 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $910 (his only Downtown is a rookie card)

4. Saquon Barkley

This pains me to write as a Giants fan, but Saquon has a chance to go down as the greatest running back ever. He has always had the Barry Sanders-type highlights and the “it” factor, and now he has an amazing team/offensive line that will allow him to continue adding to his resume and accolades.

2023 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $384

3. Lamar Jackson

The electrifying QB broke Michael Vick’s career rushing-yard record for a QB in 40 less games. The two-time MVP can pass too, and he seems to get better every season. If Lamar can add a few Super Bowl rings to his already impressive resume, he should cement himself among the top 5 QBs ever.

2020 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $970

2. Josh Allen

Stache Allen has oodles of charisma and he’s many people’s pick as the best current NFL player. If the reigning MVP can somehow bring a Lombardi Trophy to Buffalo, he would reach God-like status in his city and his card prices would appreciate.

2022 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $850

1. Patrick Mahomes

Cards of the GOATs appreciate MUCH more than other players. The price gap between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning cards is extremely wide. People want to collect the best of the best. Mahomes is the only current player with a realistic chance of de-throning Tom Brady and achieving GOAT status.

2023 Donruss Downtown PSA 9 value: $1,087

