76ers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their eight-game road trip on a high note, knocking off the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Now, L.A. returns home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers, who are chasing a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Philly was active in the trade market on Wednesday, trading away former first-round pick Jared McCain in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder that brought several draft picks, including a 2026 first-rounder back to Philly.

The 76ers are looking to build around VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey, and they’ve gotten some MVP-level play from Joel Embiid as of late. Can he keep that up against Luka Doncic, LeBron James and company?

The Lakers are hoping to go on a run now that Austin Reaves (calf) is back, but they are still teetering on the play-in/playoff line in the West.

Here’s a look at the odds for Thursday’s contest, my favorite prop and a prediction.

76ers vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

76ers +3.5 (+102)

Lakers -3.5 (-122)

Moneyline

76ers: +145

Lakers: -175

Total

234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

76ers vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers record: 29-21

Lakers record: 30-19

76ers vs. Lakers Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid – questionable

Paul George – out

Jared McCain – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Lakers Injury Report

Adou Thiero – out

Jaxson Hayes – out

76ers vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-179)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why Maxey is worth a look against his shaky L.A. defense:

Tyrese Maxey has shot the 3-ball extremely well this season, knocking down 39.0 percent of his attempts (8.8 per game) while averaging well over three 3-pointers made per night.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard dominated the Los Angeles Lakers the last time they faced off, shooting 5-for-8 from deep while scoring 28 points in a close loss.

Over the last seven games, Maxey has made at least three 3s in four of them, shooting 38.2 percent from deep during that stretch.

The Lakers are just 19th in opponent 3s made per game and rank in the bottom 10 in the league opponent 3-point percentage. That should set up well for Maxey on Thursday night.

76ers vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I made a pick for this game in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – and I’, eyeing the OVER between these two strong offensive teams:

The Lakers and 76ers are two of the best OVER teams in the NBA this season:

The OVER has hit in 28 of the Lakers’ 49 games.

The OVER has hit in 26 of the Sixers’ 50 games.

At home, the Lakers have hit the OVER in 15 of their 20 games.

Los Angeles enters this game at No. 24 in the NBA in defensive rating, and it ranks 18th in opponent points per game. So, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid could lead this Philly team to a strong showing on the road.

These teams are No. 12 (Philly) and No. 13 (L.A.) in points per game, combining to average 233.1 points per night.

The Lakers are a much better offensive team at home, posting the No. 3 offensive rating in the league when they’re at Crypto.com Arena (119.7) while averaging 120.1 points per game.

If that keeps up – and it should against a Philly defense that is 14th in defensive rating – I think L.A. builds its league-best OVER record at home.

Pick: OVER 234.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

