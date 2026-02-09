Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s lead atop the Western Conference is shrinking, and the team is looking to survive until the All-Star break with MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of the lineup.

On Monday, OKC is a road favorite against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are coming off a win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night – their seventh win in their last 10 games.

L.A. is firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the West, but it has been banged up recently with Luka Doncic (hamstring, out) and Deandre Ayton (probable) on the injury report for this game. Doncic did not play in the win over Golden State on Saturday due to a hamstring issue.

Both teams are short-handed in this matchup, as Oklahoma City is without Ajay Mitchell in addition to SGA.

Since the star guard went down, the Thunder have lost back-to-back games and are only 3.5 games up on the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference standings. Can the Lakers pick up a game on the defending champs as well?

Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s battle between two title hopefuls.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -6.5 (-115)

Lakers +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Thunder: -258

Lakers: +210

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Lakers How to Watch

Date: Monday, Feb. 9

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Thunder record: 40-13

Lakers record: 32-19

Thunder vs. Lakers Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out

Nikola Topic – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Lakers Injury Report

Adou Thiero – out

Deandre Ayton – probable

Luka Doncic – out

Thunder vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets

Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet

Austin Reaves OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-112)

One of my favorite NBA props for tonight is for Austin Reaves, as the Lakers need more from him with Doncic out of the lineup:

Austin Reaves has been on a minutes restriction since returning from a calf injury, but that hasn't stopped him from putting together some big games.

After scoring 15 points in his first game back, Reaves has cleared 28.5 points, rebounds and assists in back-to-back showings, dropping 35 points, six rebounds and two dimes against the Philadelphia 76ers and 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a win over Golden State.

Reaves had a much bigger playmaking role with Luka Doncic out against Golden State, and that's been the case so far this season. In seven games without Doncic in the 2025-26 campaign, Reaves is averaging 33.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

While he's going to fall short of those numbers due to his minutes restriction and the fact that he's playing the No. 1 defense in the NBA, I do think this prop is a little low for the Lakers star on Monday.

Reaves has played about half of the game in back-to-back matchups, and he should be the focal point of the L.A. offense whenever he's on the floor.

Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Lakers are a sneaky underdog bet:

Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are both sidelined on Monday night, but I think the Lakers are undervalued as 6.5-point home dogs.

OKC is just 2-2 without SGA this season (losing two games in a row), and it has won just five of its last 10 games. The Thunder are limping into the All-Star break, figuratively and literally, as they have been banged up for several weeks.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are actually 5-4 without Doncic this season and will have both Austin Reaves and LeBron James in action on Monday. L.A. is coming off a win over Golden State on Saturday night and is 14-8 at home this season.

While I’m not calling the Lakers to pull off an upset in this game, I do think they’re a little undervalued as 6.5-point dogs when OKC is without its best player. The Thunder are just 12-12 against the spread when favored on the road this season, and their offense may struggle without SGA and Ajay Mitchell – even against a porous Lakers defense.

OKC has covered in just two of its last eight games, while the Lakers are a solid 13-9 against the number at home. I think L.A. hangs around against this short-handed Thunder team.

Pick: Lakers +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.