Top 5 Iconic and Valuable Larry Doby Baseball Cards

Finding an overlooked opportunity in the vintage baseball card market has become difficult. The hobby’s big sets have been combed over, studied, and collected for decades. Experienced collectors know these vintage checklists inside and out, leaving no stone unturned.

The biggest names in the vintage baseball card hobby are expensive, and for good reason. Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays, Hank Aaron, Roberto Clemente, and Jackie Robinson are firmly established in the marketplace with prices that reflect their historical significance. But there is a player whose card prices don’t reflect his elite talent and historical importance: Larry Doby. He’s not a ‘big-name’ when compared to the most popular vintage players, but he probably should be.

This 1957 Topps Larry Doby PSA 7 recently sold for $175. By comparison, a PSA 7 copy of Hall of Famer Duke Snider from the same set sold for $336, almost double the price. | Card Ladder

Most collectors know Doby as the first Black player in American League history, but his accomplishments extend far beyond just breaking the AL color barrier. Unlike Jackie Robinson, Doby made the jump directly from the Negro Leagues to the Cleveland Indians without spending a single day in the minors. He became the first Black player to take the field in Yankee Stadium, Fenway Park, and many other historic American League ballparks.

Larry Doby served in the Navy during World War II, reaching the rank of Seaman First Class. He was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his military service and his baseball legacy breaking the AL color barrier. (The card above is a 2015 Panini Cooperstown Armed Forces SP). | Card Ladder

In 1948, Doby and Satchel Paige became the first African American players to win a World Series, while Doby became the first Black player to hit a home run in the Fall Classic. He later became the first African American player to lead the league in home runs (1952 and 1954) and RBIs (1954). He is considered a top-five Indians player of all time.

This iconic photograph captures Larry Doby embracing teammate Steve Gromek after Doby's game-winning home run in Game 4 of the 1948 World Series. This was just one year after Doby broke the American League color barrier and the photo became a powerful symbol of integration. | Card Ladder

And his influence didn’t just take place as a player for the Indians. In 1962, Doby and Don Newcombe became the first Major Leaguers to play professionally in Japan. In 1978, Doby became the second African American manager in Major League Baseball history when he was hired by the Chicago White Sox.

Despite a résumé filled with so many groundbreaking accomplishments, Doby’s cards remain significantly more affordable than those of his Hall of Fame contemporaries. Jackie Robinson's cards have increased over 80% over the last two years, according to his Card Ladder player index, as collectors realized that his card prices did not match his historical significance.

According to Michael Hoban's "Baseball's Best: The True Hall of Famers", Larry Doby is one of only nine Hall of Fame position players with a relatively short career who still produced Hall of Fame-caliber statistics. The list includes legends such as Jackie Robinson, Hank Greenberg, Mickey Cochrane, and Kirby Puckett. | Card Ladder

By comparison, Doby’s 1952 Topps PSA 4 card ($280) sells for more than 70 times less than Jackie Robinson’s 1952 card in a PSA 4 ($20,100). Doby’s 1952 Topps card sells for more than eight times lower than Roy Campanella's and five times less than Pee Wee Reese's. While Doby’s cards have appreciated in recent years, many collectors believe his prices still have plenty of room to catch up with those of his peers.

Whether that market correction eventually happens remains to be seen. What is clear is that very few Hall of Fame players possess a combination of historical significance and relative affordability quite like Larry Doby. Below are Doby’s most iconic and valuable cards that are still relatively affordable for the average collector. Each card is compared to one of Doby’s peers in the same set, which helps demonstrate how affordable his cards are.

5. 1956 Topps Larry Doby #250

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Record Sale: A PSA 9 sold for $12,600 on January 28th, 2022

PSA 4 Value: $57

PSA 4 Value of Harmon Killebrew (White Back): $475

Historical Significance: Doby led the American League in home runs and RBIs in 1954, but he was completely omitted from both flagship mainstream products (Topps and Bowman) in 1955. He made his return in the 1956 Topps, one of the most beautiful sets of the decade. 1956 was Doby's first year with the Chicago White Sox, but Doby is shown on the card in his Cleveland Indians hat. Doby batted .275 with 24 home runs and a .394 on-base percentage across 120 games for the White Sox in 1956.

4. 1950 Bowman Larry Doby #39

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Record Sale: A PSA 8.5 sold for $11,285 on April 4th, 2026

PSA 4 Value: $350

PSA 4 Value of Ted Williams: $823

Historical Significance: 1950 was the final year Bowman held a monopoly on baseball cards before Topps entered the market in 1951. The set is known for its hand-painted photographs, giving this Doby card a 'fine art' look. Doby was at the peak of his powers in 1950, batting .326 with 25 home runs, 102 RBIs, and an American League-leading 110 walks.

3. 1952 Topps Larry Doby #243

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Record Sale: A PSA 8.5 sold for $36,910 on February 21st, 2026

PSA 4 Value: $280

PSA 4 Value of Roy Camponella: $2,395

Historical Significance: 1952 Topps is the most iconic baseball card set of all time. It is just the 2nd ever Topps set, and this is Doby's first Topps card. In 1952, Doby led the American League in home runs (32), runs scored (104), and slugging percentage (.541).

2. 1949 Bowman Larry Doby #233

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Record Sale: A PSA 8.5 sold for $15,352 on July 10th, 2021

PSA 4 Value: $2,050

PSA 4 Value of Satchel Paige: $8,995

Historical Significance: Many consider this a rookie card, as the 1949 Bowman came out at the same time as the 1948 Leaf. Many PSA Set Registries also consider this a Larry Doby rookie card. In 1949, Doby earned his first All-Star selection by batting .280 with 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, and finishing second in the American League with 91 walks.

1. 1948 Leaf Larry Doby Rookie Card #138

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Record Sale: A PSA 8 sold for $55,200 on October 4th, 2024

PSA 4 Value: $9,455

PSA 4 Value of Satchel Paige Rookie: $47,600

Historical Significance: This is the Holy Grail of Larry Doby cards. This card was excluded from later print runs by Leaf, making it more scarce than other base cards in the set. In 1948, Larry Doby batted .301 with 14 home runs and 66 RBIs over 121 regular-season games. He capped off his historic, color-barrier-breaking season by hitting .318 in the World Series, helping the Cleveland Indians win their first World Series.