Panini returned to celebrate the beautiful game with the release of the 2026 Panini World Cup Prizm in June. We saw various SKUs added to the release for this World Cup, including retail box, preferred hobby box, mega box, and even retail-exclusive blaster boxes.

If you followed the SportsCards Nonsense Facebook Group - and if not, you should immediately - you saw plenty of the coveted Prizm Manga case hits posted in the group. It seemed like every other retail blaster from Walmart, we would see someone pull a different Manga. The chase Mangas were obviously Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

Top 3 Sales Leaders by Price

Using Card Ladder to look at sales since release up until the 18th of this month. The Manga case hit insert accounted for $3,673,349.99 across 2,956 sales.

Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi account for $2,293,827.94, a remarkable 62% of all individual Manga card sales from the 2026 Panini Prizm World Cup set.

Who Led By Volume of Sales?

Or what else is everyone buying? Let’s face it: not everyone has the budget to buy a raw Lionel Messi Manga from this year’s set, with an average cost of $9,088.50. The sales volume leaders might surprise you!

5) Raphinha, Brazil

Brazilian and Barcelona star Raphinha came in fifth with 119 sales. He didn’t have the best World Cup, but he has started strongly with 12 goals in 7 matches for Barcelona this La Liga season.

2026 Prizm World Cup Raphinha Manga | Card Ladder

The last sale of a raw copy was $306.65, while a PSA 10 last sold for $950.

4) Emiliano Martinez, Argentina

2022 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez comes in fourth with 122 sales. Goalkeepers don’t get much love in the hobby, but he is one to watch this year as he has transferred to Chelsea.

2026 Prizm World Cup Emiliano Martinez Manga | Card Ladder

The last raw sale was $115.80, while the last PSA 10 was $660.

3) Bukayo Saka, England

At number three by volume, we find our first Arsenal player, Bukayo Saka. The England regular had 123 sales of his Manga during this sales window.

2026 Prizm World Cup Bukayo Saka Manga | Card Ladder

The last raw sale was $375, while the last PSA 10 sale was $1,182.

2) Tim Howard, United States

This one might surprise some of you, as it is a retired player and a goalkeeper. When you look at the checklist with that clue, you should be able to figure out who it is. At number two, with 129 sales, it is former USA goalkeeper Tim Howard.

2026 Prizm World Cup Tim Howard Manga | Card Ladder

The last raw sale was $160, with no PSA 10 sales as of yet.

1) Diego Luna, United States

At number one, another USA National Team player makes the list with 155 sales, Diego Luna. The 23-year-old midfielder, who plays for Real Salt Lake in the MLS, was not even chosen by Mauricio Pochettino to represent the USA at the World Cup.

2026 Prizm World Cup Diego Luna Manga | Card Ladder

The last Luna Manga sale was $85, with no PSA 10 sales as of yet.

To recap, a total of 30 players appear on the Manga checklist, but these five lead in total sales volume by a wide margin. However, the sales list by price was dominated by Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who account for 62% of all the dollars generated by Manga sales.