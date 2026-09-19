Cristiano Ronaldo is timeless - but is that a good thing for his card market?



The legendary attacker has already announced he has played in his final World Cup, but his international and club careers roll on.



On Friday, Ronaldo was selected to Portugal's 25-man roster for four Nations League matches in the upcoming international window.



An undefined end date for the 41-year-old's international career could put his card market in short-term limbo, especially as his effectiveness dwindles from his peak and sentiment around his play continues to suffer.



Let's take a look at Ronaldo's up-to-date market and see if there's reason to worry in the coming months.

Cristiano Ronaldo Market: Pre-Retirement Upside Is Minimal

There's not a great reason for Ronaldo's market to have any improvements before he retires, especially from international play.



There will be no more World Cup chances, and the rest of the international competitions available won't move the needle. If he's starting for Portugal at the Euros in 2028 at 43 years old, that's an indictment of national team manager Jorge Jesus considering the talent pool available.



That reality is already being reflected in pricing.



Sales for Ronaldo's 2006 Panini World Cup raw base card peaked at $480 on June 23, according to Card Ladder. That was the day he scored twice against Uzbekistan in the 2026 World Cup group stage, likely his final masterful performance for Portugal in a meaningful match.



Within two weeks after Portugal was knocked out of the World Cup in July, the same card was selling for $240.



The 2006 base saw a slight bump in early August with his international retirement still a possibility, but has since crashed to below $200 this month.



Portugal's Nations League opponents in the upcoming window are Norway, Denmark, and Wales, so there aren't necessarily marquee matchups or results that will catch the eyes of collectors.



What will catch collectors' eyes is when Ronaldo officially announces his international retirement and sets a final match for Portugal.



Look no further than the recent international retirement of Argentine legend Lionel Messi and the surge in his market to see what can happen to Ronaldo's when that day finally comes.



On the club side, sales of Ronaldo's 2004 SP Authentic raw have dipped massively over the past few years.



That card, with Ronaldo in the Manchester United kit, sold for as high as $615 in 2021 and is now hovering around $200, according to Card Ladder.



Ronaldo's club career in the Saudi Pro League remains successful, but being away from Europe and the spotlight isn't doing his market any favors.

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Still A Soccer Card Giant

Ronaldo's market dip shouldn't overshadow an incredible career on the pitch and in the card market.



Ronaldo has scored 979 career goals, the most ever by a player. He's a five-time Ballon d'Or winner who has a European Championship, five Champions League titles, and eight domestic titles over a senior career that started in 2002.



He's one of the most popular athletes in history, and his market reflects that with dozens of six-figure sales.



Ronaldo's most expensive sale of all time happened right before this past World Cup.



His 2018 Kaboom! Green 1/1 in a PSA 10 sold for $1.35 million through a private deal brokered by Fanatics Collect on May 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2018 Kaboom! Green 1/1 | Card Ladder

It was the second-highest soccer sale of all time, trailing only the 2004 Panini Sports Mega Cracks Lionel Messi in a PSA 10 MBA Gold Diamond that sold for $1.5 million.