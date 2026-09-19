How Lionel Messi’s Race to 100 Inter Miami Goals Compares to Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain devastating goalscoring forces even during the twilight of their careers, and the pair reached the 100-goal mark at their respective clubs in eerily-similar fashions.

It was yet another landmark week for Messi, who bagged his 100th goal for Inter Miami in the 2–0 win against Cruz Azul to lift the 2026 Campeones Cup—a one-match final between the reigning MLS and Liga MX champions.

At 39, Messi continues to be the talismanic figure for the Herons up front, and Wednesday’s win saw him lift the 48th trophy of his illustrious career, extending his own record as the most decorated player in soccer history.

Inter Miami are the second club at which Messi has reached the century-goal mark, after the 600-plus he bagged for Barcelona.

It took Messi 115 games to reach his 100th for the Herons, which quickly resurfaced the never-ending comparisons with career arch-rival Ronaldo, who scored his 100th goal for Al Nassr in an alarmingly-similar timeframe.

Messi and Ronaldo’s Quest to 100 Goals at Inter Miami, Al Nassr

Messi (left) and Ronaldo (right) will always be compared. | Rich Storry/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images (Messi); Fadel SENNA/AFP/Getty Images (Ronaldo)

Messi and Ronaldo’s Stats After 115 Games for Inter Miami, Al Nassr

Statistic Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Goals 100 101 Penalties 5 27 Free Kicks 10 5 Headers 6 14 Assists 56 20 Minutes Played 9,534 10,084 Minutes per Goal 95.44 99.2

It took Ronaldo two fewer games to reach the century mark for Al Nassr, scoring his 100th goal in 113 appearances for the Saudi side. By his 115th appearance, Ronaldo had added one more goal to his account.

Still, a detailed breakdown of Messi and Ronaldo’s goalscoring numbers after 115 games played at their current clubs sees the Argentine get the edge in many significant categories.

Only five of Messi’s 100 Miami goals came from the penalty spot, while Ronaldo scored 27 penalties by the time he reached the century mark. Ronaldo, unsurprisingly, has 14 headed goals to Messi’s 6, but the left-footed magician has double the amount of free kick goals with a 10 to five split.

The most glaring difference comes in the form of minutes played. Ronaldo had already eclipsed the 10,000 minute mark by the time of his 115th game for Al Nassr. Meanwhile, Messi has played just over 9,500 minutes, considerably less than the Portuguese striker.

As a result, Messi’s goals per minute average is higher, giving him the edge in another major statistical category by the time they reached the century mark.

Fast forward to the present, and Ronaldo is now on 132 goals in 155 appearances for Al Nassr, as his pursuit to reach 1,000 career goals closes in on the promise land. At this rate, Messi could continue to post similar numbers as long as he continues donning Miami’s pink.