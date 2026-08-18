Kazuma Okamoto signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in January 2026 for four years and $60 million. Okamoto started playing professional baseball in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) at the age of 19. Over 11 seasons in NPB, he hit 248 home runs and drove in 717 runs while batting .277. The Blue Jays hoped he could be a big piece in bringing them back to the World Series.

Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, it looks like they will miss the playoffs in 2026, but not because of the lack of production from Okamoto. In his first full season in Major League Baseball (MLB). He has hit 24 home runs and has batted in 71 runs while batting .228. Here is a look at how his cards are doing in the hobby.

2026 Bowman Kanji Anime

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The Kanji Anime insert from Bowman 2026 is one of the biggest chase cards in baseball. Unlike the other anime cards, the Kanji one pays tribute to Japanese-born players with their names written in kanji. Other notable players on the checklist are Shohei Ohtani, Hideo Nomo, and Munetaka Murakami. The odds of pulling this card are very tough for a hobby – 1:232,824; jumbo – 1:91,560; delight – 1:3,927; value – 1:868,080.

Okamoto's Kanji Anime sold on Jun 4th for $7,500 and is the highest sale for any Okamoto card.

2026 Bowman Red Anime

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The Anime insert comes from the same set as the Kanji Anime insert and is also a hard card to pull. The Red Refractor, numbered to five, sold for $5,901 on Jun 14th.

2026 Bowman Red Refractor Chrome Autograph

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2026 Bowman has the top three sales for all Okamoto cards, but that probably won't last for long, with Okamoto's debut patch still not produced yet, or the Topps Chrome Superfractor. The unredeemed Red Refractor redemption card sold on Jun 13th for $5,000. This autograph is also numbered to five.

2022 Bowman NPB Chrome Superfractor PSA 10

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2022 Bowman NPB Chrome Superfractor sold on Apr 21st for $2,500. PSA graded this card a 10, and it is from a Bowman NPB set that highlights Japanese players. With more Japanese-born players coming to MLB and being successful, these could be very collectible.

Bowman Chrome 2026 is set to release on Sep 9th, and if collectors want more big hits for Okamoto, there are a few new ones in this release. Okamoto will have Crystallized, Garbage Pail Kids, and Spotlights inserts to chase. The Blue Jays clearly have a team that can go all the way; it's just about the team clicking, and hopefully, for Jays fans, Okamoto can help them in the 2027 season.