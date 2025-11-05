Top Cards of Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Hakeem "The Dream" Olajuwon is the greatest African player to ever grace an NBA floor. After attending the University of Houston where he led "Phi Slama Jama" to three Final Fours, Olajuwon was drafted by the Rockets in 1984 as the first overall pick. He had style, finesse, tremendous footwork and fundamentals, and was the best center in an era when centers ruled the game. It's no surprise that NBA stars from Kobe to Wemby have gone to 'Camp Olajuwon' to study with this master. Shown below are some of his most interesting and top cards.

Finest | Cardladdder

The first year of Finest was groundbreaking, as it introduced the flashy "refractor" to the hobby. This Olajuwon card really pops with the rainbow shine laid over the red Houston colors. The Dream in action on D from the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner.

Big Men On Court | Cardladder

An absolutely gorgeous 90s insert from Skybox (who else) is next , 96-97 Z-Force Big Men On Court. This die-cut ushered in an era of card creativity the hobby had never seen before, and hasn't since. Hakeem was a true Big Man on the Court, dominating the paint on both ends with his moves and agility.

Beam Team | Cardladder

The year the incredible "Beam Team" insert was introduced to the Hobby, 1992-92 Stadium Club took the insert game up a notch, or three. This beauty features Hakeem in his signature goggles grabbing a rebound, another area of the game in which he excelled with a career average of 11.1 per game. The Dream had both style and substance.

Star '85 | Cardladder

With Star cards being all the rage these days as collectors search for "true" rookies, one of Hakeem's variations had to make the list. This is the oversized "Court Kings" example, a simple and classic look for a card that really pops. This is when Hakeem was still "Akeem," before he changed of what he likes to say, corrected his name to its true spelling. For all those modern collectors complain about the "plumber" days, maybe take a look at Olajuwon's chiseled frame and think otherwise.

Skybox EX-2000 | Cardladder

Another 90s example, the first year of Skybox EX, when base cards were beautiful and cherished. This Skybox EX 2000 card is full of color; while some might chase the rarer "Credentials" parallel, this version is both affordable and equally breathtaking.

Fleer Sticker 1986 | Cardladder

Though Star cards now have the respect they deserve as the "true" rookies for many players (MJ most prominently), the 1986 Fleer set is still widely regarded as the rookie year for many future hall of famers. This example is from the sticker subset and shows Hakeem in mid-flight stuffing Magic, something he'd do quite often, averaging 3.1 blocks per game for his career. Fun fact, there have been 5 quadruple doubles in NBA history, and Hakeem is responsible for two of them.

PMG | Cardladder

An absolutely exquisite card, reigning atop this list is the Metal Universe 1997-98 Hakeem Precious Metal Gems. This set revolutionized the hobby, and helped carry 90s basketball cards into the world of collectible art. With only 90 copies in the world, this is the more common red version (the greens are /10), and the color match here is undeniably awesome. The Dream's best card to chase, even if it's not his most expensive.

