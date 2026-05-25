Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, May 25

A rivalry matchup in the NL West takes place on Monday night, as Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers open up a series against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has fallen into last place in the division and has a minus-63 run differential in the 2026 campaign while the Dodgers are rolling, winning eight of their last 10 games to hold the top spot in the division.

Now, the Dodgers are set as -339 favorites to win on Monday night with Emmet Sheehan (4.93 ERA) on the mound against Rockies righty Tanner Gordon. This is the first start of the season for Gordon, who has a 6.59 ERA while leading his team to an 0-7 record in seven appearances. Gordon has not factored into the decision in any of those outings, but he did allow seven runs in 6.1 innings in his last appearance.

So, should bettors trust the Dodgers to take care of business at home?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series opener on Monday night.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (+124)

Dodgers -1.5 (-150)

Moneyline

Rockies: +266

Dodgers: -339

Total

9 (Over +101/Under -122)

Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Tanner Gordon (0-0, 6.59 ERA)

Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.93 ERA)

Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Monday, May 25

Time: 9:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet Los Angeles, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 20-34

Dodgers record: 33-20

Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+227)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani should stay hot against Colorado:

Ohtani is really starting to heat up, hitting .372 over the last two weeks and .381 with a 1.136 OPS and a homer over the last week (six games).

The two-way star is up to eight home runs this season, and he’s fared well against Colorado Rockies starter Tanner Gordon in limited plate appearances.

Ohtani is 1-for-3 with a double and three walks against Gordon in his career, and the Dodgers star has the majority of his homers (five) against right-handed pitching this season.

Gordon has struggled in 2026, allowing six homers in seven appearances while posting a 6.59 ERA. The Rockies are 0-7 when he takes the mound, and he’s given up 35 hits in 27.1 innings of work.

I’m going to trust Ohtani’s hot bat to go deep in such a favorable matchup.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

Even though this pitching matchup isn’t the best of the night on Monday, I still think the UNDER may be the play between these two teams.

The UNDER has hit in 56.6 percent of the Dodgers’ games this season and 54.7 percent of the Rockies’ games, and Los Angeles now has the best bullpen ERA (2.87) in MLB.

Sheehan has not allowed more than four runs in a start, and while Gordon will get the start for Colorado, he may have a quick hook since he’s only worked out of the bullpen in the 2026 season.

Gordon has allowed three or fewer runs in five of his seven outings overall.

Since Colorado’s offense has struggled in 2026, ranking 19th in runs scored and 30th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), I wouldn’t be shocked if these teams fell short of nine runs on Monday. In Sheehan’s previous start against the Rockies, they combined for just seven total runs.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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