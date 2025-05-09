Anime Cards Leading the Way Early in 2025 Bowman Baseball
The release of Bowman Baseball, which has become nothing short of an annual tradition of ripping and prospecting, came on Wednesday May 7 with the brand's latest 2025 Bowman Baseball offering. However, the set also comes with inserts and chase cards outside of the prospect cards. One such popular chase is the case hit, Bowman Anime.
Bowman Anime cards transform some of the game's best players and prospects into stylized anime art characters. The standout design sets the Anime star in such a fashion that they are popping out of a vintage television set, similar to last year's Bowman Anime cards. The designs pay homage to Bowman's iconic 1955 cards, which featured players set in a television of the era.
Ohtani unsurprisingly topped 2024 Bowman Anime sales, with a red /5 selling for over $18,000. While the first two days since 2025 Bowman Baseball was released have not seen any major sales of numbered Anime cards, let's take a look at some of the case hit cards that have moved.
2025 Bowman Baseball Anime is a 30-card insert featuring rookies Roki Sasaki, Coby Mayo, Hyeseong Kim, James Wood, Luisangel Acuña, and Dylan Crews alongside some of the biggest names in The Hobby. Ohtani returns, joined by the likes of Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Bobby Witt Jr, and more. Sought-after prospects such as Leo De Vries and Charlie Condon are also there to be chased. A Harper Anime sold for $280 already.
The top 2025 Bowman Baseball Anime sale, at writing, goes to Dylan Crews, fetching $499 for his Anime RC. Charlie Condon, one of the prospects to chase in the set, saw a sale of $400 for his 2025 Bowman Baseball Anime. Ebay has two listings of the card, at writing, one for $520 and one at $825 as the market tries to set.
Leo De Vries rise to elite prospect status has propelled his cards forward of late, and his first-ever Bowman Baseball Anime card has a run of listings already on Ebay. A few numbered parallels have been pulled. This /10 is available for $800. A /5 is listed for $6,000
Jac Caglianone, who continues to be one of the hot prospects in The Hobby, appears in the insert as well and has seen a sale of $400 for a 2025 Bowman Baseball Anime. Ebay lists one currently for $800.
Other early sales include three Juan Soto Anime cards ranging from $400 - $475.
At writing, Card Ladder had not yet registered a sale of the 2025 Ohtani anime, though it is listed on Ebay for $2,000.
Other low-numbered cards that have been pulled and listed include a Pujols /10 for $5,000, a Travis Bazzana /5 also for $5,000 and a Dylan Crews /10 that is currently listed for $2,800.
These cards proved popular in last year's set and should command some real market attention in the days and weeks following Wednesday's release of 2025 Bowman Baseball.