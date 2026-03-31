Giants vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 31

The San Francisco Giants got their first win of the season on Monday night, narrowly beating the San Diego Padres by a score of 3-2.

The Giants and Padres now both sit at 1-3 in the NL West, which means one of them will get their second win of the season when they face each other in the second game of a three-game set.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Giants vs. Padres Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants -1.5 (+122)

Padres +1.5 (-145)

Moneyline

Giants -135

Padres +115

Total

OVER 7.5 (-120)

UNDER 7.5 (+100)

Giants vs. Padres Probable Pitchers

San Francisco: Logan Webb, RHP (0-1, 10.8 ERA)

San Diego: German Marquez, RHP (3-16, 6.70 ERA in 2025)

Giants vs. Padres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Petco Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCS BA, Padres.TV Presented by UC San Diego Health

Giants record: 1-3

Padres record: 1-3

Giants vs. Padres Best Prop Bet

German Marquez UNDER 1.5 Walks Allowed (-115)

The Giants have struggled to draw walks through the first few games this season, sporting a walk rate of 7.4%. I'm interested to see how German Marquez pitches with a new team. He spent 10 years with the Colorado Rockies, playing in the least pitcher-friendly ballpark in baseball. Don't be surprised if we see some level of improvement from him in San Diego.

Giants vs. Padres Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Walk Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER int his game tonight:

The Padres and Giants have had two of the worst offenses so far this season. They rank 28th and 30th in OPS through the first handful of games. Both teams are batting worse than .200, with the Padres at .181 and the Giants at .154. There are some question marks with Logan Webb on the mound, who got torched by the Yankees in his first start, but this is a great spot for him to bounce back.

Unless they both wake up offensively tonight, this is going to be another low-scoring affair.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (+100) via Caesars

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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