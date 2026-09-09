Bowman Chrome season has arrived for baseball fans. The second of three prospect-focused products, Bowman Chrome gives collectors a chance to chase first chrome autos mainly from the top international free agents signed over the past year. Bowman Chrome often represents the biggest boom-or-bust product, as most, if not all, of the top chases will be between 16 and 17 years old at the time of release.

This article is part two of a breakdown of some of the top prospects in Bowman Chrome 2026. You can check out part one for the top prospects most collectors will be chasing.

SS Wandy Asigen, Mets

Wandy Asigen Auto | Topps

To be blunt, the New York Mets have grossly underperformed this year and not given their fans much to cheer for. Although it’s not much of a consolation, they did sign the second overall international free agent, Wandy Asigen. Asigen, like other players discussed, is a tremendous athlete who pairs a left-handed swing with strong power potential and the ability to stick at a premium position at shortstop. He also has strong wheels and should be above average in the stolen-base department.

His collectibles market is that he will be playing in a premium New York market. He’s also gotten off to a good start in his pro debut, but, as before, the small sample size caveat still applies.

SS Johenssy Colome, Athletics

Johnessy Colome "My 1st Bowman" Auto | Topps

The (Sacramento) Athletics made a big splash by signing shortstop Johenssy Colome. Of all the players discussed, Colome has the most raw power for such a young age, with a 65 grade. Drawing comparisons to Vlad Guerrero Jr. before his home run power weirdly vanished,

Colome has explosive hands that make loud contact, though his swing-and-miss rate is high. He’ll have plenty of time to work that out though as he moves through the A’s system. Despite his larger frame, Colome is a smooth athlete drawing comparisons to Manny Machado defensively. One thing working against his collectibles market is being in a non-premium market, at least at the onset of his pro career.

Sleeper Picks for 2026 Bowman Prospects

Dawvris Brito Auto | Topps

If you take a look at the top two prospects in the Red Sox system (Franklin Arias, Justin Gonzalez), both were signed as international free agents. The Sox do have a type: Arias and Gonzalez are great athletes with hit tools over high-end power, but they later developed power.

Dawvris Brito and Garielvin Silverio have similar profiles to those two. A nice benefit for collectors is that the Red Sox's price point in PYT breaks initially will be lower than that of other teams with higher-profile players.

Bowman Chrome drops at Noon ET on Topps' website for one of the biggest releases of the year.