Topps announces 'Three Kings' card program

Topps has announced a new program, called The Three Kings, that calls on collectors to grab the three most rare cards of a single player, and prove ownership for Topps to award the collector with an ever rarer card.

Collectors who prove ownership of the Bowman Chrome 1st Superfractor Autograph, Rookie Debut Patch Autograph, and Topps Chrome Rookie Superfractor Autograph of the same player will receive a 1-of-1 Three Kings card of that player.… pic.twitter.com/oMJczoIuvG — Topps (@Topps) October 8, 2025

According to The Three Kings program page on the Topps website, the collector must have the Bowman Chrome 1st superfractor autographed card, the 1-of-1 Debut Patch autographed card, and the Topps Chrome rookie superfractor autographed card for the same player. Ownership must be proven by emailing Topps at CollectorRelations@CollectFanatics.com. A video conference call or an in-person meeting may be required to prove that you have all three cards.

Once everything has been verified, Topps will give the collector the that player's 1-of-1 Three Kings card. It does not look like the collector needs to turn in the three superfractors for The Three Kings card. According to the program page, two players have already been claimed, Junior Caminero and Jackson Chourio.

Junior Caminero (L) holds the three cards required to earn the Three Kings card next to the collector (R) holding the actual Three Kings card. | Topps | https://tinyurl.com/5fdyea62

This is already the third program Fanatics has launched since they acquired Topps nearly four years ago. First with the MVP Buyback, then just this year with the Red Rookie Redemption. This latest program though is similar to programs with NFTs, called crafting, where you acquire certain digital cards and redeem them for a single card valued higher than the lot redeemed.

Sep 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates in the dugout | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

But this one will be extremely hard and very expensive in some cases. First the collector needs to find three superfractors, next to impossible odds. Then they need to buy, or trade for the cards, if they don't already own them. It doesn't matter who the Rookie Debut Patch autographed card is, they still cost a lot for a piece of cardboard. For example, Enmanuel De Jesus, had two appearances in 2023 for the Miami Marlins. He has a career ERA of 11.37 and is currently playing in South Korea with the KBO. The redemption for his Rookie Debut Patch autograph card sold for $2,000 on August 10, 2025, according to 130 Point and eBay sold listings.

Given the difficulty of finding all three superfractors, it's hard to even imagine what the Three Kings card of a player would go for on the open market.

