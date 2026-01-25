Defending NBA Dunk Champion Mac McClung Announces Decision for 2026 Contest

This year’s NBA All-Star weekend will be held in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, home of the Clippers. The traditional dunk contest is slated to take place on Saturday as part of the ASG festivities that will run from February 13-15. But this year’s competition will not feature the defending champion.

On Saturday, three-time defending dunk champion Mac McClung revealed he would not be participating in this year’s contest. He will not seek a fourth consecutive title. McClung, currently with the Bulls’ G-League team, said he’s been preparing to go for another dunk contest title for the last few months but decided to take this year off. However, he will be sharing the dunks he prepared after the contest.

But since we prepared for it Chuck, I’ll be releasing the dunks we came up with after the contest! https://t.co/gi5Z1xMg4K — mac mcclung (@McclungMac) January 24, 2026

McClung was the no-doubt winner of the last three dunk contests with some pretty awesome performances. But it will be nice to see a new dunker come for his crown. The dunk contest is nowhere near as popular as it once was and McClung’s absence won’t be changing that. But the more room for new blood the better for the NBA.

The league may not be ecstatic about this news, though. Given the dunk contest’s unpopularity with current players the NBA probably figured it could, at the very least, rely on McClung to show up. But now the scramble begins to fill every spot.

As of Sunday there hasn’t been a single confirmed participant for the 2026 slam dunk contest. Last year’s event featured only four contestants: McClung, Bulls wing Matas Buzelis, the Spurs’ future ROY, Stephon Castle, and Bucks wing Andre Jackson Jr. The latter three names figure to be candidates to participate again this year given their familiarity with the contest. But otherwise? There aren’t any obvious choices. Indeed, Sixers standout rookie VJ Edgecombe’s reaction suggests the NBA might have a tough time finding notable players willing to sign up.

“I ain’t doing that,” Edgecombe bluntly responded when asked by reporters if he’d participate in the dunk contest last week. “Nah. I’m good.”

VJ Edgecombe says he would DECLINE to be in the dunk contest if asked. 😲



"Nah. I'm good." pic.twitter.com/XCudDieLi5 — PHLY Sixers (@PHLY_Sixers) January 20, 2026

A sad reality for the NBA and every fan with fond memories of electric dunk contests from the good old days.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated