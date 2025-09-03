NBA Expected to Introduce USA vs. World Three-Team Format for 2026 All-Star Game
As the NBA continues its efforts to revive its once revered All-Star Game, the league is reportedly lining up some dramatic changes for the 2026 edition of the game.
ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania reported Wednesday that the 2026 All-Star Game will likely again move away from the traditional two-team format and introduce a three-team tournament consisting of two "Team USA" squads and one "Team World" squad.
Charania reports that each team would consist of eight players, two of them built up entirely of players from the United States, and one team assembled of the NBA's biggest international stars. Those teams would play in a 12-minute quarter, Ryder Cup-style exhibition games to determine the winner of the tournament.
The All-Star Game has suffered in recent years, with a general lack of effort playing a big role in the decrease in interest in the event. The league is hoping by adjusting the format, they can ignite some excitement back into the game which used to be adored by so many, though the four-team round-robin tournament introduced in 2025 was a disappointment.
A three-team competition pitting the best of the USA against the NBA's international superstars could certainly up the ante for the players a bit.