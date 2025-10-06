Hot List: 3 NFL player's rising prices

As the 2025 NFL season continues to heat up, so does the hobby market and Week 4 delivered several eye-catching price jumps of some of today’s brightest stars. According to Ludex, the cards of New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart, Los Angeles Rams Wide Receiver Puka Nacua, and Green Bay Packers Quarterback Jordan Love have all demonstrated impressive movement as each has seen their key cards experience strong double-digit percentage gains in just a matter of weeks.

Jaxson Dart – New York Giants (QB)

NFL breakout players with rising card prices

The Giants’ rookie quarterback continues to generate a strong interest among both fans and collectors. One primary example is the recent movement of his 2025 Panini Instant NFL Draft Night PSA 10 card, which soared from $82 on September 17 to $140 on September 29, representing an impressive 71% increase.

Jaxson Dart - 2025 Panini Instant NFL Draft Night - PSA 10 | https://www.ludex.com/blog/trading-card-university/top-3-football-card-price-increases-after-week-4-2025-nfl-season/

His composure in the pocket and ability to extend plays have sparked optimism for the franchise — and collectors are clearly betting on his long-term upside.

Puka Nacua – Los Angeles Rams (WR)

Puka Nacua’s incredible start to the season continues to be one of the NFL’s best storylines. As a result of his on-field performance, his 2023 Prizm RC PSA 10 climbed from $75 up to $110 between September 14 and September 25, representing a 46% surge.

2023 Prizm PC PSA 10 | https://www.ludex.com/blog/trading-card-university/top-3-football-card-price-increases-after-week-4-2025-nfl-season/

With his 42 catches for 458 yards and 2 TDs through 4 weeks, there’s clear chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford, and if this performance continues at the same torrid pace its produced, his card market momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

Jordan Love – Green Bay Packers (QB)

After years of waiting behind the legendary Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love is finally delivering on the hype collectors have long subscribed to. His 2020 Select Silver Prizm RC PSA 10 jumped from $62 on September 14 to $80 on September 25, marking a 29% increase in less than two weeks.

2020 Select Silver Prizm Jordan Love | https://www.ludex.com/blog/trading-card-university/top-3-football-card-price-increases-after-week-4-2025-nfl-season/

Love’s leadership and poise behind center as Green Bay’s new franchise quarterback are fueling confidence both on the field and in the marketplace.

After NFL Week 4, Jaxson Dart, Puka Nacua, and Jordan Love have become some of the hottest names in the hobby, and with their key rookie cards surging between 29% and 71% over the course of just a couple of weeks, there’s a good chance this upward momentum could continue. Each player’s strong on-field performances are fueling both fan excitement and significant momentum throughout the entire hobby marketplace.

