2025 Topps 'Triumphant Tennis' Serves Up Legends, Rivalries, and Rookie Heat

The 2025 tennis card season opens with a bang. Topps Triumphant Tennis debuts October 7, serving up a premium first-year release that celebrates the sport’s past, present, and future. Every card is numbered to /99 or fewer, and each box delivers a high-end five-card experience packed with autographs, parallels, and international star power.

A Premium Debut for Tennis Collectors

Each Triumphant Tennis hobby box contains five cards total — three autographs and two numbered base or parallels. The 75-card checklist includes an impressive mix of men’s and women’s players from across eras, from legends like Pete Sampras, Steffi Graf, and John McEnroe to modern champions like Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, and Carlos Alcaraz.

The set also introduces 11 rookies, spotlighting the next generation of tennis talent including Ben Shelton, Linda Nosková, Matteo Arnaldi, and Clervie Ngounoue. It’s a bold start for a brand that clearly wants to be the defining high-end tennis release of the year.

Design and Parallels with Style

As with its baseball and F1 counterparts, Triumphant delivers an artistic, atmospheric design — the kind of clean, minimal aesthetic that feels worthy of a trophy case. Each base card is numbered to 99, and collectors can chase a full rainbow of thematic parallels including:

Trophy Gold Foil (/50)

Tennis Ball Yellow Foil (/25)

Black Net Foil (/10)

Red Foil (/5)

Each one adds its own pop of color and personality, capturing the energy and movement of the game.

Duals, Triples, and Autographs Worth Chasing

Where Triumphant Tennis truly earns its name is in the autograph lineup. Every player in the base checklist also appears in autograph form, with clean, on-card signatures across the set.

The chases everyone will be talking about are the Dual and Triple Autographs, featuring combinations that feel straight out of tennis history books. Standouts include:

Pete Sampras & Andre Agassi

Boris Becker & Steffi Graf

Aryna Sabalenka & Coco Gauff

Rafael Nadal & Andy Murray

Chris Evert & Martina Navratilova

Multi-signed cards fall once per case, highlighted by trios like Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray, or Świątek, Rybakina, and Zheng — showcasing the global appeal of the modern game.

A Truly Global Release

From the court to the collector’s shelf, Triumphant Tennis reflects how international the sport has become. Topps’ 75-card set spans multiple generations and continents, pairing vintage legends with rising rookies in a way that mirrors the sport’s ongoing evolution.

With a box configuration that guarantees three autographs and all cards numbered to 99 or fewer, 2025 Topps Triumphant Tennis delivers an elevated rip for both hardcore collectors and tennis fans alike.

Release Details

Release Date: October 7, 2025

Set Size: 75 cards

Cards per Box: 5 (3 autographs, 2 base or parallels)

Boxes per Case: 10

Every Card: Serial-numbered to /99 or fewer

Price: ~$310 per hobby box

