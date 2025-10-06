2025 Topps 'Triumphant Tennis' Serves Up Legends, Rivalries, and Rookie Heat
The 2025 tennis card season opens with a bang. Topps Triumphant Tennis debuts October 7, serving up a premium first-year release that celebrates the sport’s past, present, and future. Every card is numbered to /99 or fewer, and each box delivers a high-end five-card experience packed with autographs, parallels, and international star power.
A Premium Debut for Tennis Collectors
Each Triumphant Tennis hobby box contains five cards total — three autographs and two numbered base or parallels. The 75-card checklist includes an impressive mix of men’s and women’s players from across eras, from legends like Pete Sampras, Steffi Graf, and John McEnroe to modern champions like Novak Djokovic, Iga Świątek, Coco Gauff, and Carlos Alcaraz.
The set also introduces 11 rookies, spotlighting the next generation of tennis talent including Ben Shelton, Linda Nosková, Matteo Arnaldi, and Clervie Ngounoue. It’s a bold start for a brand that clearly wants to be the defining high-end tennis release of the year.
Design and Parallels with Style
As with its baseball and F1 counterparts, Triumphant delivers an artistic, atmospheric design — the kind of clean, minimal aesthetic that feels worthy of a trophy case. Each base card is numbered to 99, and collectors can chase a full rainbow of thematic parallels including:
- Trophy Gold Foil (/50)
- Tennis Ball Yellow Foil (/25)
- Black Net Foil (/10)
- Red Foil (/5)
Each one adds its own pop of color and personality, capturing the energy and movement of the game.
Duals, Triples, and Autographs Worth Chasing
Where Triumphant Tennis truly earns its name is in the autograph lineup. Every player in the base checklist also appears in autograph form, with clean, on-card signatures across the set.
The chases everyone will be talking about are the Dual and Triple Autographs, featuring combinations that feel straight out of tennis history books. Standouts include:
- Pete Sampras & Andre Agassi
- Boris Becker & Steffi Graf
- Aryna Sabalenka & Coco Gauff
- Rafael Nadal & Andy Murray
- Chris Evert & Martina Navratilova
Multi-signed cards fall once per case, highlighted by trios like Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray, or Świątek, Rybakina, and Zheng — showcasing the global appeal of the modern game.
A Truly Global Release
From the court to the collector’s shelf, Triumphant Tennis reflects how international the sport has become. Topps’ 75-card set spans multiple generations and continents, pairing vintage legends with rising rookies in a way that mirrors the sport’s ongoing evolution.
With a box configuration that guarantees three autographs and all cards numbered to 99 or fewer, 2025 Topps Triumphant Tennis delivers an elevated rip for both hardcore collectors and tennis fans alike.
Release Details
- Release Date: October 7, 2025
- Set Size: 75 cards
- Cards per Box: 5 (3 autographs, 2 base or parallels)
- Boxes per Case: 10
- Every Card: Serial-numbered to /99 or fewer
- Price: ~$310 per hobby box
eBay Live
Collectors can find hobby boxes on Topps.com, hobby retailers, and breaking on eBay Live at launch. Rip a box or pick your favorite player—and hope for an ace!
Lucas Mast is a writer based in San Francisco East Bay, where he’s a season ticket holder for St. Mary’s basketball and a die-hard Stanford athletics fan. A lifelong collector of sneakers, sports cards, and pop culture, he also advises companies shaping the future of the hobby and sports. He’s driven by a curiosity about why people collect—and what those items reveal about the moments and memories that matter most.Follow sneakrz