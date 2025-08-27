Topps Pro Debut to Feature Minor League Logomen

There will soon be a new 1/1 chase card added to the baseball card world.

Topps Pro Debut has been viewed below Bowman, based on quality of the chase cards. In an attempt to narrow the gap, Topps is adding new chase cards to Pro Debut. On the Topps website, they announced the arrival of "...all-new Pro Debut Jumbo Autograph Relic and Logoman Autograph Relic cards".

Topps Pro Debut products have included game-used relics such as the "Fabrics of the Future" case hits from the 2024 product. However, it appears there will be more of a chase and premium on the higher-end relics that will end up in this year's release.

Jackson Holliday Topps Pro Debut Fabrics of the Future 1/1 | eBay

The newest logoman chase adds onto the list of 1/1's that baseball card collectors have had in recent memory. Probably the most valuable chase came last winter as Paul Skenes' MLB Debut patch was a part of 2024 Topps Chrome Update and sold for over one million dollars at auction. In 2025 Topps Chrome, game-used logoman were included from the award winners.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card has sold at auction for $1,110,000.



Of all active MLB players, only Mike Trout has ever had a card sell for more. pic.twitter.com/TG69RsisIe — Topps (@Topps) March 21, 2025

While the release of the news was under the radar and not announced on Topps' social media networks, word started to get around of the new changes coming to the product. There has not been a release date or pre-order date announced, Topps Pro Debut has historically released in September or October.

Along with no release information, the checklist for the product has been marked as "coming soon", although some photos of cards likely in the product were posted on Topps' website.

2025 Topps Pro Debut | Topps.com

Similar to most years of Pro Debut, the checklist should feature a mix of some of the top current prospects in baseball as well as a handful of former prospects that have debuted in the Major Leagues.

In the photo released by Topps, Roman Anthony and Jac Caglianone represent prospects who have debuted, while prospects Konnor Griffin, JJ Wetherholt and Charlie Condon represent current prospects in the Minor Leagues. There is also a sticker autograph of Buster Posey, which indicates former Major League greats as prospects will make a return to the product.

For more information about the product as it releases, visit the Topps website.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: