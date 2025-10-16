Topps releases Topps Now card to celebrate John Cena and AJ Styles match at Crown Jewel

WWE superstar John Cena’s retirement tour continued at Crown Jewel in Perth Australia. At the time Cena announced his retirement, fans immediately began speculating on who he would be facing as his career wound down. So far, Cena has had some big matches with past rivals including CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. One former rival that fans were hoping to see lock up with Cena one more time was AJ Styles. Thankfully, at Crown Jewel, fans got their wish and were treated to classic batter between the two storied rivals. To celebrate that moment, Topps released a Topps Now card set featuring Styles and Cena.

Topps Now base card of John Cena and AJ Styles | Topps.com

The image on the card captures the moment the two formal rivals came face to face in the ring. This release, like others from Topps Now features the standard foil parallels numbered from gold to fifty down to the 1/1 foifractor card. The set also includes a 1/1 autograph foilfractor redemption card featuring signatures from both Cena and Styles. Unfortunately for collectors, the foilfractor is the only auto in the set, although that will certainly add to the value of the card. Also adding to the card's value is that as of this writing and from the research I have done, I believe it’s the only card to feature a dual autograph of Styles and Cena.

Topps Now John Cena and AJ Styles foilfractor 1/1 dual autograph | Topps.com

AJ Styles and John Cena have now written the final chapter of their historic rivalry, which was arguably one of the better ones of the past decade. Both Cena and Styles were and in many ways still are considered standard bearers for their respective companies. Cena obviously for WWE and Styles for TNA Wrestling until he eventually signed with WWE. Fortunately for fans and collectors, their last match more than lived up to the hype. Currently John Cena has only four dates left and AJ Styles also announced that 2026 would be his last as an active wrestler. Hopefully fans and collectors will continue to be treated to matches and moments like the one Cena and Styles provide at Crown Jewel.

John Cena holds up four fingers to represent the four dates he has left on his WWE contract after his match with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel. | https://www.sescoops.com/news/wwe/john-cenas-final-four-wwe-dates-updated-after-crown-jewel-2025/

