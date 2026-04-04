Aaron Judge’s Record Superfractor Leads March Card Sales

Only three months have passed in 2026 and there have already been multiple record-breaking card sales all throughout the Hobby. From Logan Paul's Pikachu Illustrator to the Shields Family's T206 Honus Wagner, the art of collecting has been more alive than ever.

March was another busy month with multiple high-profile cards exchanging hands. Some of the biggest names in baseball and even Pokémon star on the list of top sales for the month.

2013 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Aaron Judge 1/1 Auto BGS 9.5

Aaron Judge's 1/1 Superfractor Auto from 2013 Bowman Chrome is tied with two others as the ninth most expensive card of all time | CardLadde

There can be no more debate about it, this is far and beyond the greatest Aaron Judge card of all time. It's the most expensive modern baseball card ever, and the seventh-most valuable sports card in existence.

This Judge 1/1 Super fetched a final sale price of $5,200,000 through a private deal. This exact card hit the market four years earlier and only went for $324,000, a far cry to what it's worth now.

It surpassed the previous modern record of $3,840,000 which was held by a 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Mike Trout 1/1 Superfractor Auto.

2025 Topps Chrome Shohei Ohtani & Aaron Judge 1/1 Dual Gold MLB Logoman Patch Auto

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani join forces for this one-of-a-kind collectible | CardLadder

Aaron Judge appears not once, but twice on this list — this time with a little bit of help. Co-MVP Shohei Ohtani also appears on this 1/1 product featuring Gold MLB Logoman Patches and both their autographs.

Widely regarded as the two best baseball players of this generation, their combined appeal was enough to land a $2,160,000 sale for this card.

It's the second-most valuable card for both players' respective markets, with the Ohtani record coming from his solo 1/1 Gold Logoman Patch Auto which sold for $3,000,000 last December.

1996 Japanese Base Set No Rarity Symbol Charizard

The most expensive Charizard card of all time sold in March 2026 | CardLadder

Baseball isn't the only niche that had a strong March as arguably the most recognizable Pokémon card ever sold a new all-time high. A PSA 10 of the Japanese Base Set Charizard, with no rarity symbol on the bottom right corner, was sold to Instagram user @grailchaser3942 for a whopping $1,700,000.

No other Charizard card had ever sold for that amount, let alone anywhere in the seven-digit range. While far from being the most expensive Pokémon card ever, it's a landmark sale for one of the franchise's most iconic characters.

1916 M101-5 Sporting News Babe Ruth #151

Any Babe Ruth rookie card is sure to fetch a pretty penny on the market | CardLadde

Even if you don't collect vintage baseball, it's hard not to see the appeal in a piece like this. For something that's more than 100 years old to be in such great condition that it received a PSA 7 grade is nothing short of incredible.

Surprisingly, the amount this card sold for is not the highest ever paid for a similar copy. This Babe Ruth RC went for $1,415,200, more than $300,000 less than the $1,770,000 paid for an SGC 7 version way back in 2023.

1998 Pikachu Illustrator

This Pikachu Illustrator is one of two that sold in March 2026 | PSA

The entire Hobby is familiar with the Pikachu Illustrator these days, and just last month two more went up for auction. This particular copy in a PSA 9 grade was the more valuable of the two by almost double the amount.

This Pikachu Illustrator sold on Heritage Auctions for $1,406,250. It's the second-highest price paid for the exact same PSA 9 copy of the iconic promo card after it was previously sold in 2023 for $2,000,000.