Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 5

The New York Yankees are looking to stay hot at home when they host the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

New York just completed a four-game sweep of the Orioles in which it outscored Baltimore 39-10, including 23-4 in the last two wins. Meanwhile, the Rangers just dropped two in a row in Detroit after taking the series opener.

The Yankees also just took two of three from the Rangers in Texas last week.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rangers vs. Yankees on Tuesday, May 5.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rangers -1.5 (+159)

Yankees +1.5 (-194

Moneyline

Rangers +104

Yankees -126

Total

9.0 (Over -105/Under -115)

Rangers vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Rangers: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.01 ERA)

Yankees: Elmer Rodriguez (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

Jacob deGrom has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last five starts after giving up three runs in 4.2 innings in his season opener. That includes six innings of one-run ball in a loss against the Yankees last week.

Elmer Rodriguez is making his second major-league start tonight, and it’s once again coming against the Rangers. He allowed two runs on four hits with four walks in four innings in a 3-0 loss to the Rangers last week.

Rangers vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 5

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): RSN, YES

Rangers record: 16-18

Yankees record: 24-11

Rangers vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Josh Jung OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-142)

Josh Jung’s breakout season may finally be here. He’s batting .325 with a .916 OPS through 31 games, and he’s currently riding a 12-game hitting streak (17 for 45 in that span).

Jung has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in four of his last five games, 10 of his last 12, and 13 of his last 16 contests. That includes two of three games against the Yankees last week, going 1 for 3 with two RBI against Rodriguez.

Rangers vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

The Yankees only scored seven runs across three games against the Rangers last week, but that was all they needed to win the series. They’ve now found their bats at home, which is a bad sign for deGrom & Co. coming to town.

Facing off against deGrom is never easy, but Rodriguez held his own for the Yankees in Texas last week.

I’ll take the Yankees to stay hot at home, where they’re 12-5 this season while the Rangers are 9-10 on the road.

Pick: Yankees -126

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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