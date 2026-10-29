Topps Stadium Club Football To Return For First Time In 18 Years

It's been a banner month for hobby fans who love Stadium Club.



Topps announced Wednesday that Stadium Club Football will make its return, bringing the brand to collectors for the first time in 18 years.



The news comes less than two weeks after Topps announced the return of Stadium Club Basketball for the first time in 19 years.



The reappearance of Stadium Club to football and basketball comes in the second year of Topps retaining licensing rights for the sports.



Here's what we know about the upcoming release:

2026 Topps Stadium Club Football Release Information And More

Topps announced on social media that pre-orders for 2026 Stadium Club Football would start Nov. 9.



So far, only numbered variations of their sleek designs have been revealed.

Fernando Mendoza Black /10 in 2026 Topps Stadium Club Football | Topps

Stadium Club is known as the most picturesque of the Topps card brands, with full-bleed, edge-to-edge shots that capture the beauty of the game.



It features a UV-coated card stock that highlights images that differ mightily from normal trading cards. Beam Team is always a coveted SSP in Stadium Club.



Stadium Club has been around since 1991 and originally launched for baseball, but has since expanded to Champions League, WWE, and UFC, and now to basketball and football.



In fact, 2025-26 Topps Stadium Chrome Champions League is set to release Nov. 4.

Jaxson Dart Base Card in 2026 Topps Stadium Club Football | Topps

In other hobby news related to the brand, Topps had to issue an apology earlier this year after it advertised guaranteed chrome cards for 2025 Stadium Club Baseball, only to update designs that no longer had the guarantee.

2026 Licensed Football Card Releases To Date

A couple of months into the 2026 NFL season means that collectors have had several chances to open licensed cards for this season.



The first release of the season was 2026 Topps Flagship Football on Aug. 21. It was the first opportunity for hobbyists to get their hands on coveted rookies, including Fernando Mendoza, Drew Allar, and Ty Simpson.



Next came 2026 Bowman Football, which combined NFL and collegiate stars in the product for the first time.



Last week, 2026 Topps Heritage Football was released for the first time since 2015 for a brand, like Stadium Club, that is more closely associated with baseball.



2026 Topps Holiday Football is also available to collectors.



Multiple releases are scheduled over the next month. 2026 Bowman Football Sapphire Edition and 2026 Bowman U Best Football, the first college-only release of the season, drop this week.



2026 Topps Inception Football is scheduled for release on Nov. 6.



View Topps' full release calendar here.