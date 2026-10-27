The latest NBA season has officially begun, but the 2025-26 rookie class is not going away quietly. More releases are still to come, including a recent product that was announced to be returning to the Basketball hobby: Stadium Club.

The brand is well known for iconic and eye-catching photography, and many are excited about its return in licensed form. Topps also recently announced a pre-order date for the release, along with pricing and box breakdown details.

Here is what collectors need to know about the upcoming release.

2025-26 Topps Stadium Club Basketball Pre-Order Details

Hobby boxes of 2025-26 Topps Stadium Club Basketball will be up for pre-order on the Topps website on Tuesday, October 27th starting at 12 PM EST. Collectors who read that sentence correctly: the 2025/26 rookie class is on display in the release. So, those chasing after the new crop of rookies need to keep this in mind. Boxes are slated to contain one autograph per box (on average) and are priced at $199.99.

2025-26 Topps Stadium Club Basketball Cooper Flagg Rookie Takeover Insert | Checklist Insider

Hobbyists won't just be chasing after autographs and sharp photography. There are no shortage of inserts in the product, including some that are short printed. Pure Focus is an example of this. These cards have a player front and center on the card but with the focus behind them being somewhat blurry. It is a visually stunning card, and also looks to have a refractor finish based on the preview images.

2025-26 Topps Stadium Club Basketball Luka Doncic Pure Focus SP Insert | Checklist Insider

The Beam Team insert is also returning and will be a short print. This iconic insert first debuted in the 1990s and has recently gained momentum in the hobby. No preview images were shared, so collectors will have to wait and see if the design is similar to other releases this year, like WWE.

The Legacy of Stadium Club in the Basketball Hobby

Stadium Club, as a brand, has been around for many years in the Baseball hobby, but both the Basketball and Football realms have seen releases. The product has produced some great inserts and cards for Basketball collectors to chase after, especially when Michael Jordan is on the card. PSA 9 copies of his Beam Team insert from the 1992-93 release have been selling for close to $4,000 recently. It is clear and evident that many collectors have a sense of nostalgia for the brand, and much of that will be returning when the 2025-26 edition launches.

1992-93 Topps Stadium Club Basketball Michael Jordan Beam Team PSA 9 | eBay

2025-26 Topps Stadium Club Basketball will be up for pre-order on Tuesday, October 27th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. Collectors are eagerly awaiting the brand's return to the Basketball hobby, and it brings inserts and autographs to chase after. With boxes priced at $199.99, it lands as one of the more affordable releases from the 2025-26 lineup.