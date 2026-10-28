Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are set to face each other in an NFC East duel in the Week 8 edition of Sunday Night Football.

Both teams had higher hopes heading into this season, but they have both combined for just three wins this season. The Eagles are dealing with a plethora of injuries, and the Commanders have let a few winnable games slip through their grasp.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Sunday night showdown.

Eagles vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Eagles +5.5 (-112)

Commanders -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Eagles +180

Commanders -218

Total

OVER 40.5 (-110)

UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Eagles vs. Commanders How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 1

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Northwest Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Eagles record: 2-5

Commanders record: 1-4-1

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Trends

Commanders are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

Eagles are 1-6 against the spread this season

The OVER is 4-2 in Commanders games this season

Eagles vs. Commanders Injury Reports

Eagles Injury Report

Saquon Barkley, RB - Questionable

Dameon Pierce, RB - Questionable

Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable

DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable

Nolan Smith Jr., LB - Questionable

Jalen Hurts, QB - IR

Commanders Injury Report

Marcus Mariota, QB - Questionable

Jaylin Lane, WR - IR

Terry McLaurin, WR - IR

Charles Omenihu, DE - Questionable

Javon Kinlaw, DT - Questionable

Eagles vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch

Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels hasn't won a start since an October 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Now he's set as a significant home favorite against one of the most injured teams in the NFL. It's time for him to finally break that streak, or we should start questioning whether or not he's the quarterback of the future for this franchise. He has completed 64.7% of passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns in his four games this season.

Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction and Best Bet

In the Week 7 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Eagles:

I'm going to hope that Saquon Barkley is healthy enough to play in this game, because if he is, the Eagles will have a path to cover the spread. The Commanders' run defense has been bad this season, ranking 31st in opponent rush success rate, meaning the Eagles should be able to run the ball against them.

I still think the Eagles have enough skill on offense to compete with a bad Commanders team, so I'm not ready to lay the points on Washington. I'll back the Eagles as underdogs for a second straight week.

Pick: Eagles +5.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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