Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
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The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders are set to face each other in an NFC East duel in the Week 8 edition of Sunday Night Football.
Both teams had higher hopes heading into this season, but they have both combined for just three wins this season. The Eagles are dealing with a plethora of injuries, and the Commanders have let a few winnable games slip through their grasp.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Sunday night showdown.
Eagles vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles +5.5 (-112)
- Commanders -5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Eagles +180
- Commanders -218
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
Eagles vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 1
- Time: 8:20 pm ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Eagles record: 2-5
- Commanders record: 1-4-1
Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- Commanders are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- Eagles are 1-6 against the spread this season
- The OVER is 4-2 in Commanders games this season
Eagles vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Saquon Barkley, RB - Questionable
- Dameon Pierce, RB - Questionable
- Dontayvion Wicks, WR - Questionable
- DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable
- Nolan Smith Jr., LB - Questionable
- Jalen Hurts, QB - IR
Commanders Injury Report
- Marcus Mariota, QB - Questionable
- Jaylin Lane, WR - IR
- Terry McLaurin, WR - IR
- Charles Omenihu, DE - Questionable
- Javon Kinlaw, DT - Questionable
Eagles vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels hasn't won a start since an October 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers last season. Now he's set as a significant home favorite against one of the most injured teams in the NFL. It's time for him to finally break that streak, or we should start questioning whether or not he's the quarterback of the future for this franchise. He has completed 64.7% of passes for 759 yards and five touchdowns in his four games this season.
Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction and Best Bet
In the Week 7 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Eagles:
I'm going to hope that Saquon Barkley is healthy enough to play in this game, because if he is, the Eagles will have a path to cover the spread. The Commanders' run defense has been bad this season, ranking 31st in opponent rush success rate, meaning the Eagles should be able to run the ball against them.
I still think the Eagles have enough skill on offense to compete with a bad Commanders team, so I'm not ready to lay the points on Washington. I'll back the Eagles as underdogs for a second straight week.
Pick: Eagles +5.5 (-112) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets