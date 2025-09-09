Fanatics Fest will compete with other shows in a very busy 2026

The summer of 2025 was a great success for the titans of the card show world. This year was bigger and better than ever before - Fanatics Fest in New York delivered on its vision for a sports card show and entertainment combination, and the National Sports Card Collectors Convention had its annual extravaganza. Both of these shows reported record attendance and other big shows also reported positive feedback. It's clear that fans can't get enough of what these card shows offer.

The schedule for next year's lineup is being released, and collectors will have some decisions to make. Normally, Fanatics Fest happens in June so as to "make space" for the other summer shows but 2026 will be different. The World Cup for soccer will be taking place next summer in North America, with its finale planned for July 19th in - guess where? - New York City. It makes sense that Fanatics would want to leverage their business relationship with soccer stars and FIFA during the biggest global soccer event.

Fanatics will be counting on stars like Tom Brady to help draw fans in 2026. | Kevin Mezur/Getty Images for Fanatics

The catch is that by moving into July, Fanatics will be up against the West Coast card show and the Dallas card show during the same weekend. The National is just ten days later. For many fans, collectors and dealers, it will be tricky - you can't be everywhere at once. Collectors will need to choose which show offers them the most of what they're looking for and dealers will have to split their inventory and have staff attend multiple shows across the country, or choose the show where they believe they can make the most profit.

Kevin Durant learned of his trade to Houston during Fanatics Fest 2025 | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rumors have it that the summer schedule will be "back to normal" in 2027, with more spacing between shows. 2026 will be one to remember and each show will have the chance to show what sets them apart and makes them special.

