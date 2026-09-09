At His Highest Moment, Frances Tiafoe Rose Even Higher. His Viral U.S. Open Hug Is Why We Love Sports.

When American star Frances Tiafoe handed his compatriot and friend a heartbreaking defeat in Tuesday’s U.S. Open quarterfinals, it was what he did after that captured the hearts of a nation.

Tiafoe had just completed an all-time epic comeback against world No. 46 Alex Michelsen, who was playing in his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal. After dropping the first two sets, Tiafoe punched back in the third and fourth sets to force a winner-take-all tiebreaker in the fifth.

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The No. 11 seed ended up taking home the thrilling victory (5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6)) and jubilantly raised his arms to the sky afterward—but only for a moment. As the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium roared with pure awe and satisfaction, knowing they got to witness one of the most incredible comebacks in the tournament’s history, Tiafoe lifted his pink shirt to his head and then quickly pivoted, as if he forgot to do something.

The American ran over to Michelsen at the net, where the two shared a long embrace. The 22-year-old Michelsen was seen crying into Tiafoe’s shoulder while Tiafoe consoled him.

Frances Tiafoe instantly going from celebrating his monster comeback to consoling an emotional Alex Michelsen 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rpmXqByLI6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2026

Here’s another angle of that deeply emotional moment:

This is what makes sports so awesome. Instead of going crazy with the crowd Tiafoe goes straight to the net with Michelsen. It was an awful collapse from Alex but Frances was there for him in his lowest moment ever. It’s a lonely sport but tip of the cap to Tiafoe.



Respect 🫡 pic.twitter.com/loZrgb9fbd — Timmy Tebrows (@TimmyTebrows) September 8, 2026

“As soon as I hugged him, I seen he was crying already. And I was like, ‘Man, I know. I’ve been there.’ .... He’s young, and he hasn’t been there. We’re super tight. We’ve always had a great relationship, we laugh and joke all the time, he’s one of my good buddies on tour,” Tiafoe said of his post-match embrace with Michelsen.

“I know how much that hurts. I know how much he wanted it today. I told him, ‘I know you gonna be here so many more times, and I’m going to be in a rocking chair when you do.’”

Tuesday’s match marked the third pro encounter between Tiafoe and Michelsen, with the former currently undefeated against his compatriot.

“I don’t think anyone else could have made me cry in that moment, to be honest,” Michelsen later admitted.

Across any sport it’s common to see athletes get overcome with emotion after leaving it all out on the court, or the field, or whatever venue they’re playing in. But Tiafoe and Michelsen’s display of vulnerability reminded fans, for just a fleeting moment, what the game was all about. It was a fitting end to an emotionally ravaging, four-plus-hour battle between the two Americans that saw Michelsen come within a few points of pulling off the upset.

The big-serving Michelsen stunned Tiafoe by taking the first two sets and held a 5-4 lead in the third set. In the game that could have delivered him to the U.S. Open semis, a suddenly nervy Michelsen double-faulted twice. Tiafoe pounced on his foe’s mental mistakes and gritted his way back into the match, one shot after another, to book his spot in an all-American semifinal tilt against Ben Shelton (who conquered Carlos Alcaraz in his own five-set thriller).

When Tiafoe finally outlasted his opponent, he held his arms in the air, rightfully basking in the glory of a comeback win that hasn’t been done in a U.S. Open men’s quarterfinal since Roger Federer came back from two sets down against Gael Monfils in 2014. He held his arms in the air knowing that he had rewritten his own history, having lost to Taylor Fritz in the 2024 U.S. Open semifinal after he choked a two-set-to-one lead. But then, just as quickly, he felt Michelsen’s pain. He helped him shoulder it. And he didn’t let go.

It’s easy to relish any hard-fought victory. It’s much more difficult to win with grace and empathy, and that’s exactly what Tiafoe did during one of the biggest moments of his tennis career.