The San Antonio Spurs are looking great in the Western Conference Finals, and a lot of that has to do with their superstar center Victor Wembanyama. If this level of play continues, then The Alien has the best case of anybody to be crowned the WCF MVP.

As is the case with many young players on a superstar career trajectory, the best time to buy into Wemby's card market was yesterday. If you're still looking to get some pieces into your collection at this point in time, though, a few affordable gems are still out there.

Second-Year Panini Prizm and Donruss Optic

2024 PANINI PRIZM ICE VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PSA 9 | CardLadder

While most Victor Wembanyama rookie cards are on the rise regardless of rarity, it's his second-year cards that are typically overlooked. Despite not being released from his debut NBA season, they're still cards from Wemby's early days and will be considered vintage in the years to come.

Wemby's second-year cards also come from Panini's final year with the NBA license, which could increase their desirability in the near future, when the majority of the card population is centered on Topps releases.

2024 Donruss Optic Victor Wembanyama Orange Hyper PSA 7 | CardLadder

2024 Prizm and 2024 Donruss offer some of the best value for money in this regard. You can even pick up affordable Wemby parallels in slabs, such as the Orange Hyper PSA 7 from 2024 Donruss Optic pictured above. Unfortunately, you'll have to buy the card rather than the grade, as PSA 10s may still be out of reach for some collectors.

Rookie Year Mosaic Variations

Victor Wembanyama 2023 Mosaic Green Prizm Rookie PSA 9 | CardLadder

When it comes to Victor Wembanyama's rookie cards that AREN'T only in base form, Prizm and Donruss get expensive pretty fast. Mosaic, however, is a different story. You could argue that lots of inserts and variants might not hold up through time value-wise, but they'd still look great in a collection.

Take this Green Prizm RC from the 2023-24 Panini Mosaic, for instance. For just under $50, you're getting a non-base rookie card of the biggest prospect in modern basketball in a PSA 9 slab as well. It's way more appealing to look at than a regular base card, and being encased in a PSA slab is definitely a solid bonus, too.

2025-26 Topps Chrome (Year 3, but First Year Topps Cards)

2025 TOPPS CHROME REFRACTOR VICTOR WEMBANYAMA PSA 9 | CardLadder

Topps Chrome is one of the most anticipated sets across any sport. It is now the premier Chrome card from the Topps release calendar, similar to what Prizm was to Panini. Basketball is no exception, and in the first Topps Chrome NBA release in 15 years, Victor Wembanyama's got a pretty solid card for collectors to enjoy.

A PSA 9 Wemby Refractor from 2025 Topps Chrome is currently trending around $40, but different parallels in varying grades are also available at the same price. A PSA 8 Skylight Refractor recently sold for $43, while the Wemby Topps Chrome base card in a PSA 10 hits the $50 mark right on the dot.

Overall, there are lots of options for collectors across all price points to find under-the-radar Victor Wembanyama cards as the Spurs look to win the Western Conference Finals.