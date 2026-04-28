12 NHL Players Appear As Superman and Clark Kent in Card Collaboration

The fourth and final collaboration release between DC and the NHL was released with Upper Deck's Secret Identity set. Made available to the public last April 18, also known as Superman day, it plays on the iconic superhero's double-life as an ordinary news reporter and Metropolis' savior.

Secret Identity Set Graphic | Upper Deck

History of Superman Cards

Superman first appeared in Action Comics #1, which was published by DC Comics (then called National Allied Publications) 86 years ago, on April 18, 1938.



Superman trading cards have their origins in the Golden Age of comics. In the 1940s, Superman trading cards began circulating showcasing scenes from comic strip panels, movie stills, and original artwork.

Superman’s cultural influence extends beyond trading cards to the broader world of collecting. As one of the first superheroes, Superman established an iconic standard for comics and entertainment memorabilia.

Notable Superman Trading Cards include:

Superman “Secret Identity” Collaboration With DC and NHL Players

Ordinary people by day, heroes on ice by night. Collect 3-D Lenticular Trading Cards of NHL stars in

the DC x NHL Crossover: Secret Identity trading card set, exclusively on Upper Deck e-Pack today!



Get yours now 👉 https://t.co/NofFJS3qRj pic.twitter.com/XLmoNdcbAz — Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) April 18, 2026

Each “Secret Identity” card features NHL players and their heroic identities in their team uniforms on the ice (aka Superman), as well as their everyday personas off the ice (aka Clark Kent).



It's a small set that features only 12 of the biggest names in the NHL, with each pack containing a single card.



Secret Identity follows in the footsteps of the first three releases, DC Fanimation Crossover, Superman, and Fortress of Solitude in bridging the gap between sports and entertainment.

The featured NHL athletes in Upper Deck's latest release are:

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins

Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers

Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Front of Alex Ovechkin's lenticular card features himself in a suit | Upper Deck

Back of Alex Ovechkin's lenticular card features himself in uniform | Upper Deck

Each of their cards will be printed in lenticular form and display either their pre-game outfits or their uniforms on the ice. Collecting all 12 copies will make you eligible for an exclusive achievement card sent from Upper Deck featuring a Clark Kent/Superman card.

Packs are available on the Upper Deck e-Pack platform for $19.99 each. until May 2. The cards will first be offered digitally before physical copies get printed and released at a later time.