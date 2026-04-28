12 NHL Players Appear As Superman and Clark Kent in Card Collaboration
The fourth and final collaboration release between DC and the NHL was released with Upper Deck's Secret Identity set. Made available to the public last April 18, also known as Superman day, it plays on the iconic superhero's double-life as an ordinary news reporter and Metropolis' savior.
History of Superman Cards
Superman first appeared in Action Comics #1, which was published by DC Comics (then called National Allied Publications) 86 years ago, on April 18, 1938.
Superman trading cards have their origins in the Golden Age of comics. In the 1940s, Superman trading cards began circulating showcasing scenes from comic strip panels, movie stills, and original artwork.
Superman’s cultural influence extends beyond trading cards to the broader world of collecting. As one of the first superheroes, Superman established an iconic standard for comics and entertainment memorabilia.
Notable Superman Trading Cards include:
Superman “Secret Identity” Collaboration With DC and NHL Players
- 1940 Gum, Inc. Superman Cards: sold for as much as $13,673.
- 1966 Topps Superman Card Set: PSA 9 recently sold for $118.
- 1994 SkyBox DC Master Series #1: sold for as much as $207.
Each “Secret Identity” card features NHL players and their heroic identities in their team uniforms on the ice (aka Superman), as well as their everyday personas off the ice (aka Clark Kent).
It's a small set that features only 12 of the biggest names in the NHL, with each pack containing a single card.
Secret Identity follows in the footsteps of the first three releases, DC Fanimation Crossover, Superman, and Fortress of Solitude in bridging the gap between sports and entertainment.
The featured NHL athletes in Upper Deck's latest release are:
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- David Pastrnak, Boston Bruins
- Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
- Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils
- Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens
- Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
- Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Each of their cards will be printed in lenticular form and display either their pre-game outfits or their uniforms on the ice. Collecting all 12 copies will make you eligible for an exclusive achievement card sent from Upper Deck featuring a Clark Kent/Superman card.
Packs are available on the Upper Deck e-Pack platform for $19.99 each. until May 2. The cards will first be offered digitally before physical copies get printed and released at a later time.
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Joaqin is a journalist with a strong passion for the Hobby. He has published work for HLTV.org, Rappler.com, and DLSU Sports. A decade-long Pokémon TCG collector, he recently shifted into sports cards to collect Lakers, Dodgers and Chargers players with growing PCs of Shohei Ohtani and Justin Herbert.