4 Stunning Non-Sports Cards That Are Actually Art
Walk into any sports card show anywhere around the world and it's highly likely you'll encounter tables set up exclusively to sell Pokemon, Magic - The Gathering or any number of non-sports card products that have exploded in popularity. Many years ago, there were also sets which had nothing to do with sports or games which captured the imaginations - and allowance - of kids and are still sought after today.
One of the most popular cards sets ever is about war. Bowman's Gum Inc. had been watching as Goudey Gum Company had been taking more market share with its baseball cards, and wanted to put out a set which would excite kids and being them back over to Bowman's side. Given the year of production, 1938, the cards must have been a scandal. These were not exactly kid-friendly - bayonets and close up artwork of death must have outraged a few parents.
The 1933 Goudey Indian Gum set is definitely a product of its time. The backs of the cards are certainly not politically correct by today's standards, but they are a fascinating look into the era in which the cards were produced. Native Americans like Sitting Bull are depicted within the set and there's no debate - the cards are beautiful - wonderful use of colors and great artwork make this highly collected almost one hundred years later.
It's a fair bet that someone at Topps was influenced by the "Horrors of War" set. Timed to come out during the 100 year anniversary of the beginning of the civil war, these cards were also shocking in their blood and guts artwork. Parents complained and that was probably why the cards were so popular with kids. Different denominations of play confederate currency were inserted into each pack, and cards of civil war leaders like Jefferson Davis and Abraham Lincoln were included.
Topps was on a roll in 1962 - not only did the "Civil War News" set debut, but the "Mars Attacks" set was also released. This set, like the ones before it, relied on over the top, cartoonish violence, but it did the trick. In fact, it did the job too well - due to outrage, the set was pulled and production stopped not too long after it started.
Brian Hough became a fan of the hobby by opening packs of 1986 Donruss and 1987 Topps baseball with his dad and little brother. He has been writing about the collectibles industry for years, initially as a price guide editor for Tuff Stuff Magazine, which was a monthly sports magazine focused on sports cards and collectibles, particularly known for its price guides and checklists, that initially launched in April 1984.