Wayne Gretzky and Matthew Schaefer Lead March 2026 Hockey Card Sales
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When it comes to the hockey card marketplace, there’s no doubt that March 2026 Sales have delivered across a number of fronts and included some of the greatest names to ever play the sport. For starters these sales were fueled by on-ice performance, narrative-driven hype, and key releases such as Upper Deck Series 2 (considered by many collectors to hold the flagship rookies of such phenoms as Matthew Schaffer). As a result, the top end of the market reflected a blend of established dominance led by Wayne Gretzky graded rookies and an emerging opportunity to acquire the ever-so-coveted Upper Deck Young Guns Rookie Cards of Matthew Schaefer.
1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky PSA 9 Reigns Supreme
We can begin by highlighting two intriguing sales that took place on February 28 and March 7 respectively. Although both days witnessed the same exact card being sold, a 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card graded PSA 9, the February 28 sale yielded $106,750 while the March 7 sales yielded an even more impressive $115,900. This 7-day difference of $9,150 demonstrates the continued demand of higher graded vintage hockey cards as well the hobby’s attraction to the ultra-scarce.
Where Art Thou 2025 Top Draft Picks Selling?
When it comes to the Top 2 NHL Draft Picks from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft they too have had some of the highest sales for the month of March. According to Card Ladder, the #1 overall draft pick, Matthew Schaefer, saw three of his sales sell for at least $3,000 (all of which were Young Guns variations). On March 5, 2026 a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns Red Outburst /25 sold via eBay for an incredible $8.931, while a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns /100 sold for $3,125 on March 18 and a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns Deluxe /250 sold for $3,000 on March 13.
According to Card Ladder, the #2 overall draft pick, Michael Misa, saw two of his sales sell for at least $4,700 (both of which were Young Guns variations). On March 8, 2026 a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns Red Outburst /25 sold via eBay for an incredible $4,800, while a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns High Gloss /10 sold for $4,706.
Which Goalies Have Sold Well in March? Patrick Roy, Of Course.
According to Card Ladder, one of the greatest goalies of all-time, Patrick Roy, saw two of his cards sell for pretty impressive amounts. The first of these sales took place on March 23, 2026 in which collectors saw his1986-87 O-Pee-Chee Rookie Card graded a BGS 9.5 sell for $2,000, while his 2020-21 Upper Deck SP Legends Future Watch Auto /49 sold for $1550 on March March 21.
As we find ourselves on the verge of closing out the month of March, the trajectory of the marketplace is clear, the ceiling continues to rise for ultra-rare higher graded cards of iconic legends like Wayne Gretzky and generational rookie talent like that of Matthew Schaefer.
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Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.Follow MJSchilling