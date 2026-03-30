When it comes to the hockey card marketplace, there’s no doubt that March 2026 Sales have delivered across a number of fronts and included some of the greatest names to ever play the sport. For starters these sales were fueled by on-ice performance, narrative-driven hype, and key releases such as Upper Deck Series 2 (considered by many collectors to hold the flagship rookies of such phenoms as Matthew Schaffer). As a result, the top end of the market reflected a blend of established dominance led by Wayne Gretzky graded rookies and an emerging opportunity to acquire the ever-so-coveted Upper Deck Young Guns Rookie Cards of Matthew Schaefer.

1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky PSA 9 Reigns Supreme

We can begin by highlighting two intriguing sales that took place on February 28 and March 7 respectively. Although both days witnessed the same exact card being sold, a 1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card graded PSA 9, the February 28 sale yielded $106,750 while the March 7 sales yielded an even more impressive $115,900. This 7-day difference of $9,150 demonstrates the continued demand of higher graded vintage hockey cards as well the hobby’s attraction to the ultra-scarce.

1979-80 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky PSA 9 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Wayne%20Gretzky%20PSA%209&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-03-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-03-27&saleId=goldin-202512-0914-2344-e115d8b1-3096-4af4-b568-cc299530bfe9

Where Art Thou 2025 Top Draft Picks Selling?

When it comes to the Top 2 NHL Draft Picks from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft they too have had some of the highest sales for the month of March. According to Card Ladder, the #1 overall draft pick, Matthew Schaefer, saw three of his sales sell for at least $3,000 (all of which were Young Guns variations). On March 5, 2026 a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns Red Outburst /25 sold via eBay for an incredible $8.931, while a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns /100 sold for $3,125 on March 18 and a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns Deluxe /250 sold for $3,000 on March 13.

2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 - Matthew Schaefer - Young Guns (Red Outburst /25) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Matthew%20Schaefer&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-03-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-03-27&saleId=ebay-157726171676

According to Card Ladder, the #2 overall draft pick, Michael Misa, saw two of his sales sell for at least $4,700 (both of which were Young Guns variations). On March 8, 2026 a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns Red Outburst /25 sold via eBay for an incredible $4,800, while a 2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 Young Guns High Gloss /10 sold for $4,706.

2025-26 Upper Deck Series 2 - Michael Misa - Young Guns (Red Outburst /25) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Michael%20Misa&saleId=ebay-198159073317

Which Goalies Have Sold Well in March? Patrick Roy, Of Course.

According to Card Ladder, one of the greatest goalies of all-time, Patrick Roy, saw two of his cards sell for pretty impressive amounts. The first of these sales took place on March 23, 2026 in which collectors saw his1986-87 O-Pee-Chee Rookie Card graded a BGS 9.5 sell for $2,000, while his 2020-21 Upper Deck SP Legends Future Watch Auto /49 sold for $1550 on March March 21.

1986-87 O-Pee-Chee Patrick Roy (RC) BGS 9.5 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Patrick%20Roy&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-03-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-03-27&saleId=ebay-198184215909

As we find ourselves on the verge of closing out the month of March, the trajectory of the marketplace is clear, the ceiling continues to rise for ultra-rare higher graded cards of iconic legends like Wayne Gretzky and generational rookie talent like that of Matthew Schaefer.