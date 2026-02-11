Italy vs. Sweden Prediction, Odds for Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B
NHL players are back at the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, and Team Sweden is eyeing another medal. They earned silver back in 2014, and open up the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics against the host country.
Team Italy is understandably a huge underdog against a tough Team Sweden squad. One side would be thrilled with one win in the tournament, while Sweden is hoping to break through with another medal.
Let’s take a look at the odds and my prediction for Italy vs. Sweden in Men’s Olympic Hockey Group B.
Italy vs. Sweden Men’s Olympic Hockey Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Puck Line
- Italy: +5.5 (-142)
- Sweden: -5.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- Italy: +4000
- Sweden: -50000
Total
- 6.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Italy vs. Sweden How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11
- Time: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Milano Santagiulia IHO
- How to Watch (TV): USA Network
- Italy record: 0-0
- Sweden record: 0-0
Italy vs. Sweden Prediction and Pick
The question for this game is how you can back Sweden. There is no value in betting on Italy in any way, unfortunately, as the host team is just happy to be there. Italy decided to focus on homegrown talent, filling the roster with long-term players for the national squad.
Sweden is a team built to go far in this tournament. They have four strong lines at forward, and the blue line is stacked with the likes of Rasmus Dahlin, Victor Hedman, Rasmus Andersson, and Erik Karlsson.
Defense is where Sweden really shines, with plenty of defensive forwards as well, like Joel Eriksson Ek and Elias Lindholm, and they have their leader in Gabriel Landeskog wearing the C.
But I’m not sure if Sweden can put up the six-plus goals needed to cover the -5.5, to be honest. Perhaps they run up the score, but I’m more confident in fading Italy.
If I had to play a spread, it would be the -5.5 at +120, and that might be the smart play at plus odds, but I’ll fade Italy and take Sweden in a shutout.
Pick: Sweden to Win with a Shutout (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop