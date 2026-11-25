Thanksgiving week is always the unofficial start to the playoffs in my mind. We still have seven more regular-season weeks to document, but realistically, the haves and have-nots should have separated themselves into a general hierarchy of the NFL. While that's mostly true for the truly abominable teams, it seems like seeding in each conference could be more paramount than ever.

Shockingly, the Denver Broncos are once again in contention for top honors, and that could shake the entire landscape of the hobby. Let's talk about what that means in this week's overreaction.

Buckle Up Broncos

Bo Nix PSA 10 RC | https://ebay.us/m/kL9wms

Miraculously, the Broncos are on a six-game win streak that includes victories over the Seahawks, Chiefs, and Panthers during that stretch. They've come from behind entering the fourth quarter or outright won in overtime in four of the wins. They're averaging 27 points over the last month and a half, yet the offense ranks in the bottom third in both passing and rushing yards through 11 weeks.

Credit head coach Sean Payton and dynamic rookie running back Jonah Coleman for the sheer fortitude of this season that has this team on the brink of a No. 1 seed in the AFC. Currently, the Bills, sitting at 9-1, have the inside track, but with games against the Chiefs, Packers, Bears, and Broncos still to come, that's no guarantee. Denver, meanwhile, has just two contests against teams above .500: the Black Friday bout against the Steelers (now without Aaron Rodgers) and the aforementioned Week 16 game against the Bills.

To that end, maybe it's time to start investing in Bo Nix cards. When we last talked about the struggling third-year quarterback back in mid-October, his flagship 2024 Prizm Silver PSA 10 was retailing around $525 after starting the season in the $800 range. A monstorous win streak later and....it's remained exactly the same with multiple sales below $510. Nix has performed far worse than an average QB this season, but we've seen the hobby overreact to winning football teams. It's perhaps notable that hasn't happened yet for Nix.

Somehow Anthony Richardson Returned

Sources: Former Colts QB Daniel Jones is likely to wait before signing with a new team if he clears waivers Monday.



Story via @RapSheet and me:https://t.co/Zm0vwqhsb2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2026

Adam Schefter's exaggeration of the team's "stunning" decision to release Daniel Jones two weeks after deciding not to trade him at the NFL Trade Deadline is in itself comical, but the inexplicable choice to move on from Indianapolis Jones means 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson will get an extended audition for his NFL future over the coming weeks.

This should serve as a painfully obvious reminder, but head coach Shane Steichen clearly seems to have a special sort of disdain for the mobile QB, given we've watched Indianapolis' offense crater all year with the clearly limited Jones, only for the playcaller to remain steadfast in his refusal to make a change. Perhaps that frustration is warranted, given Richardson has faced some legal troubles and broken his orbital bone in a freak workout accident since the last time he started a game for the Colts.

Still, with no first-round pick in what appears to be a loaded 2027 NFL Draft for QBs, this could be an opportunity to see if the franchise may opt to keep Richardson around as the team's starter come next season. Or at minimum see if the highly-drafted signal caller should be part of a competition for the role come 2028.

Perhaps the odds of that happening are slim, but the market is acting as if that's not a possibility at all. Richardson's 2023 Silver Prizm PSA 10 recently sold for $100, while PSA 10 autographed rookie cards have gone under $80 in recent days. The former is at least up from multiple transactions in the $65-75 range near the beginning of the season, but the overall pessimism seems inconsistent with how the hobby has viewed backups with intangibles in past years.

The Colts are rightfully considered one of the worst teams in the league by all accounts, but all it takes are a few flashes of hope for the market to swing wildly in favor of the bold.

All Done in the Neighborhood

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This article series is meant to be an overreaction to Week 11 contests, so while it's technically a move made for Week 12, the Steelers benching Aaron Rodgers in his final season, one game out of the AFC North division race, absolutely constitutes an overreaction by the franchise.

It's incredibly hard not to speculate as to why the Steelers opted to replace their veteran quarterback, one day after head coach Mike McCarthy reaffirmed Rodgers' status as the starter, and did so in an 11 PM ET news dump directly after the soon-to-be 43-year-old practiced Wednesday. But the ultimate reason for the benching, while likely scandalous, doesn't really matter. He simply wasn't playing well.

By advanced metrics, Rodgers was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league, and perhaps more concerning, there seemed to be growing frustrations within the organization that Rodgers would routinely check out of the team's burgeoning running game, which has been a large catalyst for the 6-4 record.

Mason Rudolph will take over as the team's new signal caller, and while he might execute the Mike McCarthy vision more easily, the newly minted starter himself is on the older side (31 years old) and has shown very little in his seven years as a professional to inspire confidence in a sudden turnaround. The Steelers drafted local hero and Penn State alum Drew Allar in the fourth round this past year, and the franchise continues to be enamored with Ohio State product Will Howard, a 2025 sixth-round pick, so from a hobby perspective it's likely fair to assume one, or both, could see the field before season's end.

If this is really the end for Rodgers, the soon-to-be first-ballot Hall of Famer deserved a better swan song than what has occurred over these last two years in Pittsburgh. The legendary QB's market is up around seven percent since the start of the season, according to Cardladder, and there could be a momentary crest in his pricing as people scramble to acquire grail cards before his time in the sun is officially done.

Typically, players will see a Hall of Fame price bump in the final year leading up to their candidacy, but with someone as entrenched in the sport as Rodgers over the past two decades, it's unclear if we'll see anything close to a ripple.